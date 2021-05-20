“Making covid-19 vaccines widely available is key to getting people vaccinated and bringing the pandemic to an end,” said Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation. “This change should make this vaccine more widely available to the American public by facilitating the ability of vaccine providers, such as community doctors’ offices, to receive, store and administer the vaccine.”
Here are some significant developments:
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker
Singapore uses ‘fake news law’ to order Facebook, Twitter issue corrections on baseless covid claim by Indian politician
SINGAPORE — This city-state’s health minister is using a controversial “fake news” law to direct that Facebook, Twitter and a domestic media platform append corrections to some social media posts that claimed without proof that there was a so-called “Singapore variant” of covid-19.
The baseless allegation, which was first made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, suggested that a new virus mutation had emerged in Singapore that was especially threatening to children.
Singapore has seen a relative spike in covid-19 infections in recent weeks and moved most students to distance learning out of caution that children may be susceptible to new strands of the virus, but medical experts say there is no evidence of a new variant having emerged locally.
“The strain that is prevalent in many of the covid-19 cases detected in Singapore in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated from India,” said the Health Ministry in a Thursday statement.
The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, or POFMA, has been used by the government since late 2019 to order social media companies and publishers to attach tags warning of false information to more than a dozen posts, some of which were published by members of the political opposition and other anti-establishment figures.
International rights groups have criticized the law for curtailing free speech; Singapore says that it encourages more democracy by fighting false information. The original posts are usually not removed though in at least one case, Facebook has blocked Singapore users from accessing a page after receiving a POFMA order.
“We’ve carefully reviewed the direction and are legally compelled to issue a correction notice from the Singapore Government to all people using Facebook in Singapore,” said a spokesperson for the company, which has previously expressed concerns about how the law is being used.
Singapore’s “request has been reviewed by a specialist global team … following a thorough assessment, Twitter determined this request was applicable under local law within Singapore,” said a Twitter representative.
What travelers really want after the pandemic — and how they can get it
Now what?
As the pandemic starts to fade, that’s a question the travel industry is trying to answer. What do customers want as they begin traveling again?
“Lower prices,” says Wayne Hundemann, a real estate agent from Edgewater, Fla. “And greater attention to cleanliness.”
Hundemann has already booked three cruises, but he’s concerned about buffet lines and their capacity for spreading germs.
Wish granted. The buffets will probably be gone — at least for now. He’s right; they’re too risky. As for prices, they will almost certainly rise. Experts say you should book now if you see a low fare.
Hundemann’s wants are part of a broad wish list that travelers are beginning to articulate. They include more reliable information, a little more room, and better customer service.
But that’s not all. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection’s latest State of Travel Insurance report notes that travelers are looking for more flexibility.
What the deadliest day for India’s pandemic looked like in the country
NEW DELHI — For a doctor, it was another 18-hour day trying to rescue patients who could not be saved. For a crematorium official, it was one more procession of victims. For the family of a young academic, it was a time to mourn its second loss to the virus just this month.
India reported more than 4,500 deaths from covid-19 on Wednesday for the prior 24 hours, the worst single-day death toll in any country since the pandemic began and a grim marker of the scale of the outbreak ravaging this nation of 1.3 billion people.
The previous high for daily fatalities in the pandemic — 4,400 — occurred in the United States on Jan. 20, according to data from The Washington Post.
While the official statistics on covid-19 deaths in India are devastating, they do not capture the full scope of the calamity. Crematorium figures, obituaries and death certificates have repeatedly indicated higher numbers of deaths in this wave of infections than are reflected in the data from local and national authorities.