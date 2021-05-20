“Making covid-19 vaccines widely available is key to getting people vaccinated and bringing the pandemic to an end,” said Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation. “This change should make this vaccine more widely available to the American public by facilitating the ability of vaccine providers, such as community doctors’ offices, to receive, store and administer the vaccine.”
Here are some significant developments:
New FDA rules allow easier storage of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses
New guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will address one of the biggest obstacles to delivering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — its constant need for industrial-level ultra-cold storage.
Now, according to the FDA, a vaccine vial can be kept in an ordinary refrigerator for up to a month once it has been thawed instead of just five days. The move, say experts, will help to transport the vaccine and deliver it to more out of the way places lacking the necessary ultra-cold storage equipment.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, using new mRNA technology, has reported one of the highest efficacy rates in both lab and real-world tests and has shown promise against emerging variants. But its storage requirements of around -94 Fahrenheit (-70 Celsius) have made it difficult to use in more remote areas.
For locations without rare ultracold freezers, doses could be stored in special dry-ice-packed containers for just over two weeks before they would have to be thawed. At that point, the old FDA regulations said they could only be stored in an ordinary refrigerator for another five days, leading to situations where doses had to be used quickly or disposed of.
Under the new regulations, the doses can now spend a whole month in a refrigerator, making them more accessible in both remote locations in the United States and in the parts of the developing world that lacks sophisticated cold chains.
House rejects GOP move to relax mask requirements in chamber
The House on Wednesday rejected a move by Republicans to relax guidelines on the wearing of face masks in the chamber, with Democrats arguing that if lawmakers want to be maskless they need to be vaccinated.
The vote played out largely along party lines, with 218 members voting to reject the measure and 210 voting to proceed.
Defying House rules, several GOP members were in the House chamber Tuesday night and Wednesday without masks — some posing for selfies — drawing fines for their actions in violation of rules established amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Several Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and members of the House GOP Doctors Caucus, had pushed for Wednesday’s vote on a resolution urging Brian P. Monahan, the attending Capitol physician, to “take timely action to provide updated mask-wearing guidance” for vaccinated lawmakers and staff in the House chamber and committee spaces.
The office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday dismissed the resolution as “a sad stunt to distract from the reality: that the House Republicans are descending into pure chaos.” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill argued that McCarthy was using the resolution in an effort to “stave off internal mutiny” over a separate matter, the formation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Singapore uses ‘fake news law’ to order Facebook, Twitter issue corrections on baseless covid claim by Indian politician
SINGAPORE — This city-state’s health minister is using a controversial “fake news” law to direct that Facebook, Twitter and a domestic media platform append corrections to some social media posts that claimed without proof that there was a so-called “Singapore variant” of covid-19.
The baseless allegation, which was first made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, suggested that a new virus mutation had emerged in Singapore that was especially threatening to children.
Singapore has seen a relative spike in covid-19 infections in recent weeks and moved most students to distance learning out of caution that children may be susceptible to new strands of the virus, but medical experts say there is no evidence of a new variant having emerged locally.
“The strain that is prevalent in many of the covid-19 cases detected in Singapore in recent weeks is the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated from India,” said the Health Ministry in a Thursday statement.
The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, or POFMA, has been used by the government since late 2019 to order social media companies and publishers to attach tags warning of false information to more than a dozen posts, some of which were published by members of the political opposition and other anti-establishment figures.
International rights groups have criticized the law for curtailing free speech; Singapore says that it encourages more democracy by fighting false information. The original posts are usually not removed though in at least one case, Facebook has blocked Singapore users from accessing a page after receiving a POFMA order.
“We’ve carefully reviewed the direction and are legally compelled to issue a correction notice from the Singapore Government to all people using Facebook in Singapore,” said a spokesperson for the company, which has previously expressed concerns about how the law is being used.
Singapore’s “request has been reviewed by a specialist global team … following a thorough assessment, Twitter determined this request was applicable under local law within Singapore,” said a Twitter representative.
What travelers really want after the pandemic — and how they can get it
Now what?
As the pandemic starts to fade, that’s a question the travel industry is trying to answer. What do customers want as they begin traveling again?
“Lower prices,” says Wayne Hundemann, a real estate agent from Edgewater, Fla. “And greater attention to cleanliness.”
Hundemann has already booked three cruises, but he’s concerned about buffet lines and their capacity for spreading germs.
Wish granted. The buffets will probably be gone — at least for now. He’s right; they’re too risky. As for prices, they will almost certainly rise. Experts say you should book now if you see a low fare.
Hundemann’s wants are part of a broad wish list that travelers are beginning to articulate. They include more reliable information, a little more room, and better customer service.
But that’s not all. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection’s latest State of Travel Insurance report notes that travelers are looking for more flexibility.
What the deadliest day for India’s pandemic looked like in the country
NEW DELHI — For a doctor, it was another 18-hour day trying to rescue patients who could not be saved. For a crematorium official, it was one more procession of victims. For the family of a young academic, it was a time to mourn its second loss to the virus just this month.
India reported more than 4,500 deaths from covid-19 on Wednesday for the prior 24 hours, the worst single-day death toll in any country since the pandemic began and a grim marker of the scale of the outbreak ravaging this nation of 1.3 billion people.
The previous high for daily fatalities in the pandemic — 4,400 — occurred in the United States on Jan. 20, according to data from The Washington Post.
While the official statistics on covid-19 deaths in India are devastating, they do not capture the full scope of the calamity. Crematorium figures, obituaries and death certificates have repeatedly indicated higher numbers of deaths in this wave of infections than are reflected in the data from local and national authorities.