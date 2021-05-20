Maybe rather than further burdening journalists of color — especially Black ones — with additional questions about their loyalties and their ability to separate the personal from the professional in the era of the Black Lives Matter activism, she can find other uses for her bully pulpit. Consistently shedding light on the lack of diversity, equity and inclusion in all major industries with which the city does business will raise awareness and perhaps provide leverage to those fighting the good fight from within. Maybe all municipal contracts, including those with media companies, can take into account their records. Perhaps she can direct small business resources to community newspapers so they can afford to hire reporters to robustly cover city government and politics. Of course, she should be mindful of the additional scrutiny that comes from more journalists demanding an accounting from her.