The mayor, the first Black woman to hold the job, announced a bold plan to force more diversity and inclusion in Chicago news media as she approaches her second anniversary in office. She would prioritize the one-on-one interview requests of non-White journalists. She is kicking White folks to the back of the line.
“It’s a shame that in 2021, the City Hall press corps is overwhelmingly White in a city where more than half of the city identifies as Black, Latino, AAPI or Native American,” Lightfoot tweeted Wednesday, going on to note that few of the reporters assigned to cover City Hall were people of color. Thus, she tweeted, “This is exactly why I’m being intentional about prioritizing media requests from POC reporters on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city.”
To put it politely, journalists of color can do without her assist.
Assume for the moment that this is not a stunt to deflect attention from her checkered record in office, as many on Twitter have asserted. They note the public relations miscues and stances that have had her on the opposite side of prevailing Black public opinion on police-related matters. Even she acknowledges that “people are unhappy, people are angry.” Assume that Lightfoot’s motives are what she said: a desire to promote the kind of diversity and inclusion that has been on the industry’s to-do list since at least 1968.
That is when a presidential commission found inexcusable “a press that repeatedly, if unconsciously, reflects the biases, the paternalism, the indifference of white America.” News leaders soon promised to do better.
In 2021, news operations around the country are rightly called out for the dearth of non-White reporters. According to a 2018 analysis by the Pew Research Center, Whites made up about 75 percent of newsroom employees. Major newspapers, including this one, should explain why they have few or no non-White journalists in the areas Lightfoot highlighted, including in key congressional and White House reporting roles.
Exclusion from the storytelling and distortion of the story of Black people in the United States led to the 1827 debut of Freedom’s Journal, the first U.S. newspaper by, for and about Black people. That gave rise to thousands of Black journals of varying life spans until today there are about 200 newspapers in a landscape that includes print and online publications, multimedia companies like Urban One and cable television channels ranging from purely entertainment to all-news (the struggling newcomer Black News Channel).
Black journalists have, of course, been used by political players before to score points. Indeed, when I heard about what Lightfoot was proposing, I had a flashback to 1960.
That is when, with great fanfare, Fidel Castro, the new leader on the international stage, checked out of a downtown hotel and took his entourage to a less stately one in Harlem for the duration of the meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. From there he received not just world leaders, but also Black personages such as Malcolm X and Langston Hughes. But what really galled White media, however, was that he granted “exclusive” interviews to Black reporters and photographers from the Amsterdam News, the Baltimore Afro-American and other Black media, while their White counterparts were left harrumphing. One of his goals, Castro said, was to shed a spotlight on how a racist United States treated its Black residents.
Such sideshows may have boosted at least temporarily interest in Black newspapers, but on the main stage — White media — Black journalists remained an afterthought. That was the state of affairs until the urban uprisings of the 1960s, when some major newspapers found themselves scrambling to find any Black person who could walk, talk, chew gum and take notes intelligently. They were then hired to boldly go where most White reporters could not: the so-called ghettos. That’s how a friend of mine who was a Chicago police officer at the time found himself hired by the Chicago Tribune. The Los Angeles Times promoted a messenger to cover the Watts riots.
Subjects of stunt, afterthoughts, cannon fodder — but only rarely and begrudgingly chosen for big-time reporting assignments. Denial of opportunities within news companies was one factor in the formation of the National Association of Black Journalists in 1975. So there is history behind what Lightfoot says she wants to rectify.
Maybe rather than further burdening journalists of color — especially Black ones — with additional questions about their loyalties and their ability to separate the personal from the professional in the era of the Black Lives Matter activism, she can find other uses for her bully pulpit. Consistently shedding light on the lack of diversity, equity and inclusion in all major industries with which the city does business will raise awareness and perhaps provide leverage to those fighting the good fight from within. Maybe all municipal contracts, including those with media companies, can take into account their records. Perhaps she can direct small business resources to community newspapers so they can afford to hire reporters to robustly cover city government and politics. Of course, she should be mindful of the additional scrutiny that comes from more journalists demanding an accounting from her.
If by now she has not seen the error of her offer, let me add these final words on her announced magnanimity to journalists of color:
Thanks, Madam Mayor, but no thanks. Happy anniversary, though.
In order to comment, please visit your account settings and verify your email address.