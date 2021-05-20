That interaction recorded by Hopp’s body camera left Garner with a dislocated shoulder and a fractured arm, her family said. She later spent hours inside a booking cell without receiving any medical care while officers mocked her arrest.
On Wednesday, nearly a year later, Colorado authorities charged both officers with multiple counts in connection with Garner’s arrest, according to affidavits filed in Larimer County District Court. Both officers previously resigned from the department.
Hopp, 26, was charged with using excessive force that likely caused Garner’s serious injuries and being purposefully not forthcoming and misleading in his reports to his supervisors. While in custody, Garner told Hopp she was in pain at least 14 times, prosecutors said, yet he failed to provide medical care.
Jalali, 27, was charged with failing to intervene while Hopp allegedly used unnecessary force, and later failing to report Hopp’s conduct.
Sarah Schielke, an attorney representing Garner’s family, said the family still wants to see others at the police force face charges.
“We are relieved that some criminal charges were filed at all, however we are deeply concerned that they stopped short of charging either of the involved supervising sergeants,” Schielke told The Washington Post.
Sgt. Phil Metzler, who supervised Hopp and Jalali, remains suspended while the city conducts an independent investigation, police said.
Lawyers representing Hopp and Jalali did not immediately respond to messages from The Post.
On June 26, Garner, who weighs 80 pounds, was strolling back home and picking wildflowers alongside a road. Police had been called after she left a nearby Walmart without paying for items worth $13.88, according to her family’s lawsuit. Walmart said employees called the police after Garner pulled off an employee’s mask during the incident. (The call did not mention Garner being violent with staff, prosecutors said.)
Body-camera footage shows that Garner — who has dementia and sensory aphasia, a condition that leaves her unable to understand speech or to communicate easily — appeared confused when Hopp demanded that she stop. As he quickly wrenched her arms backward, she repeatedly cried that she was “going home.” She yelled in pain as she fell to the ground, with Hopp and Jalali struggling to detain her.
Prosecutors later dropped all charges against Garner.
Days after the release of the body-camera footage of Garner’s arrest on April 14, her family’s attorney released booking video showing Hopp, Jalali and another officer hunched around a computer as they re-watched the video of the arrest and fist-bumped each other. The officers claimed the arrest “went great,” while referring to Garner as “ancient” and “senile.”
Meanwhile, Garner sat handcuffed to a bench in a booking cell about 10 feet away from the officers weeping and in pain, her family said. It took six hours before Garner was seen by a doctor, her family’s attorney said.
Colorado’s Eighth Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin announced the charges against Hopp and Jalali at a Wednesday news conference following the conclusion of a joint investigation on the case conducted by his office and the Fort Collins Police Department.
Hopp was charged with assault and attempting to influence a public servant, both felonies, and misconduct, a misdemeanor offense. Hopp made “substantial omissions” in his interviews about the incident, McLaughlin said, “in an attempt to thwart the investigation of his conduct.”
Jalali was charged with official misconduct and failure to report use of force by a peace officer, both misdemeanors. Both officers were expected to turn themselves in, McLaughlin said.
“I believe this decision speaks clearly to our community that accountability will be achieved through our independent critical incident response team process and I hope today can be a step toward rebuilding trust between the criminal justice community and the Larimer County community, as well as seeking justice for Ms. Garner’s family,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin said there was not sufficient evidence to charge any other officers in the incident.
Loveland Police Department Chief Robert Ticer backed up the district attorney’s decision.
“I fully support the charges brought against these two individuals regarding their interactions with Ms. Garner,” Ticer said at a Wednesday news conference. “We understand the desire for accountability and justice and we are seeing that today for Ms. Garner with the charges being filed.”
Ticer said his department will continue to cooperate with criminal investigations into Garner’s case, adding that he has requested a third-party investigation from the city’s human resources department.
Garner’s family, though, called for further charges in the case.
“The story didn’t stop with Hopp and Jalali,” Shannon Steward, Garner’s daughter-in-law, said at a Wednesday news conference. “So the charges can’t stop with Hopp and Jalali. They need to continue.”