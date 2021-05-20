“As a result of a miscommunication between officials at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there was never a call made to the summon the media witnesses into the unit,” Jeremy Desel, a spokesman for the TDCJ, said in a statement. “We apologize for this critical error. The agency is investigating to determine exactly what occurred to ensure it does not happen again.”
The error adds to the growing scrutiny of the death penalty in the United States, where abolition advocates have long alleged unfairness, racism and the cruelty of execution protocols make the system untenable. Though support for the death penalty nationwide increased during the Trump era and included a flurry of executions at the federal level, state-level executions and death penalty prosecutions have declined overall.
Robert Dunham, who leads the Death Penalty Information Center, a D.C.-based nonpartisan research organization, called Wednesday’s error with the media witnesses in Texas a “serious concern” that undermines the credibility of the system.
“First, if the state with the most experience carrying out executions lacks the competence to carry out this most basic execution function, what does that tells us about what else in the execution process states can’t be trusted to do properly?” Dunham told The Washington Post by email Thursday, arguing that granting media access is not difficult.
“If you can botch that, there really isn’t anything else in the process, short of executing the wrong person, that you can’t botch,” he wrote.
Death-penalty states typically have arrangements that guarantee seats for the Associated Press and a local news outlet to witness executions with additional availability in high-profile cases determined by a lottery system or based on capacity.
Reporters from the Associated Press and the Huntsville Item newspaper were the scheduled media witnesses for Jones’s execution; both confirmed in their reports they were never escorted from their waiting area across the street from the prison to observe. The team working Jones’s execution included a number of personnel who had never worked an execution before, the Huntsville Item reported, citing Desel.
Dunham, of the DPIC, was dubious of the explanation.
“There are always going to be new personnel involved in some aspect of an execution,” he told The Post. “If inexperience explains this failure, who else can’t we trust to do the job right?”
Jones’s case had drawn significant attention before the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately rejected to grant him a reprieve Wednesday evening, clearing the way for his execution. Jones was convicted in the 1999 murder of his great-aunt, Berthena Bryant. Prosecutors said Jones beat the 83-year-old with a bat after she refused to give him money.
Advocates for Jones said in the more than 20 years since his heinous crime, he had accepted responsibility, earned the forgiveness of his and Bryant’s family and become a different man — one who deserved clemency. Bryant’s relatives were among those who opposed her great-nephew’s execution.
Jones’s plea for clemency to Texas Gov. Abbott (R) was featured in a New York Times video opinion essay on May 10. In it, he credited his great-aunt Mattie, Berthena’s sister, for his change.
“So by her loving me enough to forgive me, it gave me the strength to try to do better and want to do better,” Jones said in the video essay.
In his final statement, provided by the TDCJ, Jones thanked those who supported him over the years:
“Love all my friends and all the friendships that I have made. They are like the sky. It is all part of life, like a big full plate of food for the soul. I hope I left everyone a plate of food full of happy memories, happiness and no sadness. I’m done warden.”
He was injected with a lethal dose of pentobarbital at 6:28 p.m. and pronounced dead 12 minutes later.
Jones’s execution was the 571st in Texas since a constitutional ban on the death penalty was overturned in 1976, though the state did not resume executions until six years later.
