Body camera footage now published by the Associated Press — withheld for two years by authorities — captures Greene wailing and saying “I’m sorry!” as Louisiana state troopers violently arrest him, deploying what the AP identifies as a stun gun after the Black man appears to raise his hands inside his car. Officers later punch Greene in the face, drag him briefly by his shackled ankles and leave him to moan alone while handcuffed for more than nine minutes, according to the AP.
“I’m scared! I’m scared! … I’m scared!” the 49-year-old yells while bent over in the front seat. “I’m your brother. I’m scared!”
Excessive force left Greene “beaten, bloodied, and in cardiac arrest,” his family’s wrongful death lawsuit states. Medics found the man unresponsive, it says, and he was pronounced dead minutes after arriving at the hospital, but it took months for the state police to open an internal investigation.
A lawyer for the family, Lee Merritt, said he hopes the leaked footage will push authorities to bring criminal consequences against the officers involved as the Justice Department reviews the case. Greene’s loved ones had already seen the video, but authorities have refused to make it public. Merritt said that police have tried to minimize and bury what led up to Greene’s death.
“This was a malicious attack on the side of the road on a fully surrendered man,” he said in an interview.
The Louisiana State Police did not dispute AP’s characterizations of the body-camera footage Wednesday and declined to share the video, saying federal and state authorities are still reviewing Greene’s death.
“The premature public release of investigative files and video evidence in this case is not authorized and was not obtained through official sources,” wrote spokesman Nick Manale in an email to The Post, adding that such release “undermines the investigative process and compromises the fair and impartial outcome for the Greene family, LSP employees, and the community.”
The Justice Department said Wednesday evening that is has an open criminal investigation into the incident involving FBI agents, its civil rights division and the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Louisiana. The department “will take appropriate action” if it finds any federal crimes, it said.
Merritt noted that the Justice Department has become more “active” under the Biden administration — announcing high-profile hate crime charges and launching investigations into heavily scrutinized police departments.
“The trend that I’m seeing in 2021 in particular, it gives me hope in this case,” he said.
Lawyers for the police involved in the arrest either declined to comment or did not immediately respond to The Post Wednesday. The Post could only reach one of the troopers, Kory York, who referred all questions to his attorney.
The body-cam release comes as viral filmed arrests bring fears of “driving while Black” into the limelight. Earlier this year, a Virginia officer was fired amid public outcry after body-camera showed police pepper-spraying and striking a Black Army officer on a traffic stop. The Louisiana State Police in particular, including an officer who apprehended Greene, are accused of abusing their authority repeatedly.
Greene was driving his silver Toyota along the highway in Monroe, La., at around midnight on May 10, 2019, according to his family’s lawsuit. The body-cam video shows trooper Dakota DeMoss chasing Green down a highway at more than 115 mph, the AP reported.
“We got to do something,” DeMoss said over his radio, according to the AP just before police catch up with Greene. “He’s going to kill somebody.”
DeMoss has said he tried to stop Greene after observing an unspecified “traffic violation, the Greene family lawsuit states, saying Greene eventually swerved and crashed into a wooded area but did not hit a tree. The air bag did not deploy, the suit says, leaving Greene uninjured and able to leave the car on his own.
Video obtained by the AP shows Greene putting at least one hand up inside his car as officers approach and shout with expletives, “Let me see your … hands!” Then, the door is flung open, and soon Green is recoiling. It is hard to make out what exactly is happening at times during the dark, chaotic footage — but Greene’s pleas come through clearly.
“Oh lord!” he screams.
Troopers get Greene on the ground and struggle with him, with one man saying Greene is grabbing him. But they use force even when Green is apparently restrained and compliant, according to the AP’s footage, with one trooper dragging him on his stomach while he does not appear to be resisting.
One member of law enforcement puts Greene in a chokehold, the AP reported. Another calls him “stupid,” adding a profanity. He is given repeated shocks.
“You’re about to get it again if you don’t put your … hands behind your back,” a man shouts at one point.
“I’m sorry!” Greene respond from the ground, facedown, as police attempt to get him in handcuffs.
When Greene is shackled and cuffed, police have him unattended, bloody and still facing the ground, according to the AP, which posted clips from what it said was 46 minutes of one officer’s body camera footage. The troopers clean themselves.
“I hope this guy ain’t got … AIDS,” one of them says in the posted video.
Trooper Chris Hollingsworth would later tell a colleague that he “beat the ever-living” out of Greene in a recording obtained previously by AP.
“Choked him and everything else trying to get him under control,” Hollingsworth said, according to the news organization. “We finally got him in handcuffs when a third man got there, and [Greene] was still fighting him, was still wrestling with him trying to hold him down. He was spitting blood everywhere and all of a sudden he just went limp.”
DeMoss got a “letter of counseling” and a “letter of reprimand,” according to the state police. He was found to have violated rules on “courtesy” and body-worn cameras, officials said. Another was found to have violated rules on body-worn cameras and treatment of prisoners in custody and got a 50-hour suspension.
Hollingsworth was set to be fired last fall, but then died in a single-vehicle crash shortly after learning his intended punishment, the AP reported.
The Louisiana State Police have come under fire for allegedly abusing their power with other drivers.
In February, the department announced that it had filed charges against four members of “Troop F” after an excessive force investigation, citing a July 2019 traffic stop and a May 2020 car chase. All were placed on administrative leave pending investigations, authorities said, after the troopers used unjustifiable force, deactivated their body-worn cameras, gave false statements about a suspect’s “alleged resistance” and falsified reports.
Among those arrested was DeMoss, one of the troopers who apprehended Greene. Court filings recently drew new attention to officers’ role in the alleged beating of another Black man, 29-year-old Antonio Harris.
State troopers texted about the ‘whoopin’ they gave a Black man, records show: ‘He’s gonna have nightmares’
“He’s gonna have nightmares for a long time,” DeMoss texted colleagues as members of Troop F bragged about the “whoopin'” they gave Harris after he surrendered following a high-speed chase, according to court documents.
“Warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man,” a fellow trooper replied.
Alanah Odoms, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana, said in an interview Wednesday that she wants the Department of Justice to investigate the Louisiana State Police — starting with Troop F.
The latest body-cam video “is irrefutable videographic evidence of an epidemic of excessive force,” said Odoms, whose organization has been calling for the video’s release.
“It provides to the public — in the same way that the George Floyd video did — the necessary kind of tangible and frankly gruesome and infuriating kind of proof of what our community members have known inherently and anecdotally for too long,” Odoms said.
