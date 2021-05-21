In the United States, officials are rolling out new incentives to encourage vaccination as demand slows. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday launched a $2 million lottery that will distribute dozens of $40,000 cash prizes to vaccinated residents — along with a grand prize of $400,000.
Here are some significant developments:
Vaccines for crawfish: How New Orleans is luring critical tourism back
Fifteen months after the New Orleans’ French Quarter was completely shut down, visitors and music are slowly returning.
The city is hoping continued vaccination efforts, in a state where vaccine hesitancy is high, will help a billion dollar tourism industry get back on its feet.
Japan confirms plans to issue vaccine certification for travel
Japan is planning to issue certificates to people who have completed their coronavirus vaccination schedule as a growing number of advanced economies move toward reopening for international travel later this year.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday that he would lead an intergovernmental team to explore such certification, sometimes known as “vaccination passports,” the Nikkei newspaper reported. The program is likely to begin with physical certificates though the government is looking into creating an app, which local media said could be based on a verification system that the World Economic Forum and the Rockefeller Foundation are helping to develop.
The Nikkei said that the certificates are envisioned for use at borders and hotels. Asia’s second-largest economy has barred most international travelers from entry since the start of the pandemic and Japanese business groups, including the influential Keidanren, have been pushing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government to create a system to facilitate travel.
It was not immediately clear if such certificates would be mandatory for all international travelers seeking to enter Japan. Kato and Taro Kono, Japan’s vaccine chief, have both warned that such systems could discriminate against people who are not vaccinated.
Japan’s move comes as the European Union announced it would reopen its borders to many inoculated international travelers in the coming weeks, despite remarks from the World Health Organization’s top Europe official on Thursday that the “pandemic is not over yet.” More details on what has been called “green certificates” to facilitate movement across internal borders within the bloc could be released as early as Friday.
Japan is grappling with a spike in infections that has raised questions over whether the Tokyo 2020 Games, which are set to kick off on July 23, will go ahead. The country is operating one of the slowest vaccination programs in the rich world but on Friday it approved vaccines developed by Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca.
Biden vowed to ‘follow the science,’ but left many out with sudden mask guidance
President Biden repeats the phrase frequently. “We follow the science,” he pledged on a visit to the National Institutes of Health. “Follow the science,” he told staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “This administration will follow the science,” he said during a White House event announcing the 50 millionth vaccine shot delivered to an American.
A week ago, the president did just that — strolling to the Rose Garden to trumpet new guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or socially distance in most instances.
But in following that scientific advice, the administration left out nearly everyone else — local and state health departments, labor unions, governors and numerous other public officials, many of whom were caught off guard by one of the most significant developments of the coronavirus pandemic.