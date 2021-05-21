Please Note

Europe is hoping that official plans to ease travel restrictions can help spur a summer tourism rebound as new coronavirus cases in the region decline sharply. Policymakers are expected to outline further details Friday of measures to remove quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers starting July 1.

But Britain’s hopes of getting back to normal are under threat from a surge in cases of a variant first identified in India. Cases of the B1.617.2 variant more than doubled to 3,424 over the past week, according to Public Health England.

In the United States, officials are rolling out new incentives to encourage vaccination as demand slows. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday launched a $2 million lottery that will distribute dozens of $40,000 cash prizes to vaccinated residents — along with a grand prize of $400,000. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced a $5 million “vax and scratch” lottery.

Here are some significant developments:

  • If the United States reaches President Biden’s goal of 70 percent of adults getting at least one vaccine dose by July 4, that could help ward off surges later in the year, Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said Thursday.
  • Some Asian countries face a vaccine supply crisis, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. In a statement Friday, the federation said Nepal and Bangladesh have run out of vaccines and most other nations in the region are struggling with shortages, the Associated Press reported.
  • India on Friday reported 4,209 covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and almost 260,000 new cases. The country’s health system has been struggling to cope and its vaccination drive is faltering.
  • South Korean leader Moon Jae-in is expected to ask for speedier shipments of U.S. vaccines when he meets President Biden at the White House on Friday.
  • New cases of the coronavirus continue to decline in the United States. About 48 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccine dose.
Perspective: When it comes to unmasking, do we trust each other to follow the rules?

By Petula Dvorak

A new dimension of social anxiety opened up last week, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention liberated the smiles, scowls and jowls of Americans with new guidance saying masks aren’t needed for those of us who are fully vaccinated.

Cities and states quickly scrambled to revise their requirements. Many lifted the mandate completely; some left the decision up to individual businesses. D.C., for example, continued to require masks on public transportation, in schools and medical offices, and inside any business that requires it.

But those of us who haven’t been jabbed? Keep the masks on, please.

Vaccines for crawfish: How New Orleans is luring critical tourism back

By Robert Ray
Fifteen months after the New Orleans’ French Quarter was completely shut down, visitors and music are slowly returning. (Robert Ray/The Washington Post)

Fifteen months after the New Orleans’ French Quarter was completely shut down, visitors and music are slowly returning.

The city is hoping continued vaccination efforts, in a state where vaccine hesitancy is high, will help a billion dollar tourism industry get back on its feet.

Japan confirms plans to issue vaccine certification for travel

By Katerina Ang

Japan is planning to issue certificates to people who have completed their coronavirus vaccination schedule as a growing number of advanced economies move toward reopening for international travel later this year.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday that he would lead an intergovernmental team to explore such certification, sometimes known as “vaccination passports,” the Nikkei newspaper reported. The program is likely to begin with physical certificates though the government is looking into creating an app, which local media said could be based on a verification system that the World Economic Forum and the Rockefeller Foundation are helping to develop.

The Nikkei said that the certificates are envisioned for use at borders and hotels. Asia’s second-largest economy has barred most international travelers from entry since the start of the pandemic and Japanese business groups, including the influential Keidanren, have been pushing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government to create a system to facilitate travel.

It was not immediately clear if such certificates would be mandatory for all international travelers seeking to enter Japan. Kato and Taro Kono, Japan’s vaccine chief, have both warned that such systems could discriminate against people who are not vaccinated.

Japan’s move comes as the European Union announced it would reopen its borders to many inoculated international travelers in the coming weeks, despite remarks from the World Health Organization’s top Europe official on Thursday that the “pandemic is not over yet.” More details on what has been called “green certificates” to facilitate movement across internal borders within the bloc could be released as early as Friday.

Japan is grappling with a spike in infections that has raised questions over whether the Tokyo 2020 Games, which are set to kick off on July 23, will go ahead. The country is operating one of the slowest vaccination programs in the rich world but on Friday it approved vaccines developed by Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Biden vowed to ‘follow the science,’ but left many out with sudden mask guidance

By Annie Linskey, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Lena H. Sun and Tyler Pager

President Biden repeats the phrase frequently. “We follow the science,” he pledged on a visit to the National Institutes of Health. “Follow the science,” he told staff at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “This administration will follow the science,” he said during a White House event announcing the 50 millionth vaccine shot delivered to an American.

A week ago, the president did just that — strolling to the Rose Garden to trumpet new guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or socially distance in most instances.

But in following that scientific advice, the administration left out nearly everyone else — local and state health departments, labor unions, governors and numerous other public officials, many of whom were caught off guard by one of the most significant developments of the coronavirus pandemic.