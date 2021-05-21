Bryan L., a 47-year-old dater in Raleigh, N.C., has been using Bumble and Tinder to talk with women over the past year while avoiding in-person meetups. Bryan, who also spoke on the condition that his full last name not be revealed due to the topic’s sensitivity, agreed with others that the new sticker is unlikely to create a surge of vaccine demand but said he plans to use the feature on his own profile. He said he wants people to see that he got the shots, and he wants to know whether his potential romantic partners also did.