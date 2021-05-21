Once Brown officially graduated — one of 119 students to do so that year — McSpadden-Head said she felt he’d earned some hangout time with his friends and cousins. “I had never let my son do anything over the summer as far as being away from home,” McSpadden-Head said. But, he had accomplished a once-challenging feat in Ferguson for Blacks, earning a high school diploma, and she thought, “Why not? He went to school, he graduated. Hey, yeah, you can go hang out in the neighborhood with some guys that you know, what’s wrong with that? Well, little did I know. Little did I know. Never did I think that would be my son. Never ever in a million years … for August 9 to just snatch my dreams away.”