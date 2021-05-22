As Darian Simon was walking his dog with his girlfriend last June, he heard a critical voice yelling at them to not let the dog go to the bathroom in the alley of a Denver apartment building. The man in the ground-level apartment asked the couple if they were going to train the dog or just command the pet to “go poop,” according to a probable cause statement. Simon ignored the man until he saw him point what Simon believed to be a pellet gun at him and his girlfriend, Isabella Thallas.