Ravaged by a brutal second wave, India recorded 4,454 deaths on Monday, making it the third country in the world after the United States and Brazil to surpass more than 300,000 coronavirus deaths. It also added nearly 220,000 fresh cases, a big drop from its peak of over 414,000 in early May.

The virus has receded from major cities like Mumbai and Delhi as hospital beds free up and oxygen shortages ease. But its spread into rural areas remains a worry. People in the countryside are reporting deaths after covid-like symptoms without ever being tested or treated for the virus.

A major area of concern in the fight against the virus is India’s faltering vaccination drive. Many states have reported shortages of the vaccine and halted shots for younger age groups to prioritize those due for their second jab.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Three researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough to require hospitalization a month before the coronavirus outbreak, reports the Wall Street Journal, citing an undisclosed U.S. intelligence report. China has called the report an outright lie.
  • For the first time in 11 months, the daily average of new coronavirus infections in the United States has fallen below 30,000 amid signs that most communities are emerging from the worst of the pandemic.
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is being widely lambasted for comparing the continuing coronavirus restrictions in the U.S. Capitol to what Jewish people suffered during the Holocaust.
  • Fatal opioid overdoses increased in Washington, Maryland and Virginia over the past year because of the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic, say experts.
  • Former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb said it would be reasonable for children to continue to wear masks indoors, especially in crowded, stuffy classrooms, during the summer.
Cute pandemic puppies grow into willful dogs as inexperienced owners rush to obedience school

By Kim Kavin

Social distancing, which kept many people healthy during the pandemic, has been a disaster for some of the dogs they adopted as companions to comfort them during those lonely days at home.

Sweet pandemic puppies, deprived of the socialization and experiences they need to learn good behavior, have grown into unruly teenagers. Owners are calling for help, and obedience classes are filling up across the country. Trainers are worried that overwhelmed owners won’t stick with the necessary classes — and will turn over their dogs to shelters. Some rescue groups say they are already seeing that happening.

“Social distancing are the worst two words you can add to a puppy’s life,” says Rendy Schuchat, owner of Anything is Pawzible in Chicago. “But that’s where we are. We have to figure out how to move forward.”

D.C. business owners navigate between freedom and safety in the first weekend without restrictions

By Emily Davies

A woman with her mask dangling off her chin rushed past a waitress, who was sanitizing a menu, to take a call.

A vaccinated barber gave his vaccinated neighbor a haircut. One wore a mask. The other smiled without one.

It was the first weekend in over a year with almost no coronavirus restrictions, and D.C.’s businesses were reckoning with how to keep their employees and customers safe.

A new order from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), which went into effect early Friday, lifted most capacity restrictions and removed masking requirements for patrons fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The sudden reversion to the Before Times has provided relief for owners eager to break even after a long year in the red, but it has also proved complicated for those trying to find the line between freedom and safety — especially in areas where vaccine uptake has sputtered.

Rep. Greene criticized for comparing House covid restrictions to the Holocaust

By Amy B Wang

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is being widely lambasted for comparing the continuing coronavirus restrictions in the U.S. Capitol to what Jewish people suffered during the Holocaust.

In a recent appearance on Real America’s Voice network’s “The Water Cooler with David Brody,” a conservative show, Greene complained about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent decision to keep a mask mandate on the House floor over concerns that many Republican lawmakers might not be vaccinated.

“This woman is mentally ill,” Greene said, referring to Pelosi (D-Calif.). “You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”