A new order from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), which went into effect early Friday, lifted most capacity restrictions and removed masking requirements for patrons fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The sudden reversion to the Before Times has provided relief for owners eager to break even after a long year in the red, but it has also proved complicated for those trying to find the line between freedom and safety — especially in areas where vaccine uptake has sputtered.