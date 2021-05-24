The virus has receded from major cities like Mumbai and Delhi as hospital beds free up and oxygen shortages ease. But its spread into rural areas remains a worry. People in the countryside are reporting deaths after covid-like symptoms without ever being tested or treated for the virus.
A major area of concern in the fight against the virus is India’s faltering vaccination drive. Many states have reported shortages of the vaccine and halted shots for younger age groups to prioritize those due for their second jab.
Here are some significant developments:
Chinese researchers at Wuhan lab fell ill shortly before first reported coronavirus cases, says WSJ report
Three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill and were hospitalized in November 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing an undisclosed U.S. intelligence report.
The report expands on a State Department release from Jan. 15 that stated some researchers from the lab had been stricken with covid-like symptoms in the fall of 2019. The first official case of covid-19 was reported in Wuhan, central China, on Dec. 8.
The report comes amid a highly politicized debate over the origins of the virus. The Chinese government has suggested the coronavirus may have originated outside the country, while others have said more investigation needs to be done into the possibility that the pathogen may have leaked from the Wuhan lab — which was doing research on bat-carried coronaviruses.
A March report by the World Health Organization said there was little evidence to support this theory, though members of the investigating team later said they weren’t given sufficient access to the lab to draw conclusions. There have been since been calls for further investigation, including from WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who also voiced frustration with the level of access Chinese authorities gave.
Lab officials were quick to refute the report, saying it was a lie and unfounded. “Those claims are groundless. The lab has not been aware of this situation [sick researchers in autumn 2019], and I don’t even know where such information came from,” Yuan Zhiming, director of the institute’s Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory told China’s state-controlled Global Times.
The Journal’s report comes on the eve of a WHO meeting to discuss further research into the origins of the virus.
Cute pandemic puppies grow into willful dogs as inexperienced owners rush to obedience school
Social distancing, which kept many people healthy during the pandemic, has been a disaster for some of the dogs they adopted as companions to comfort them during those lonely days at home.
Sweet pandemic puppies, deprived of the socialization and experiences they need to learn good behavior, have grown into unruly teenagers. Owners are calling for help, and obedience classes are filling up across the country. Trainers are worried that overwhelmed owners won’t stick with the necessary classes — and will turn over their dogs to shelters. Some rescue groups say they are already seeing that happening.
“Social distancing are the worst two words you can add to a puppy’s life,” says Rendy Schuchat, owner of Anything is Pawzible in Chicago. “But that’s where we are. We have to figure out how to move forward.”
D.C. business owners navigate between freedom and safety in the first weekend without restrictions
A woman with her mask dangling off her chin rushed past a waitress, who was sanitizing a menu, to take a call.
A vaccinated barber gave his vaccinated neighbor a haircut. One wore a mask. The other smiled without one.
It was the first weekend in over a year with almost no coronavirus restrictions, and D.C.’s businesses were reckoning with how to keep their employees and customers safe.
A new order from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), which went into effect early Friday, lifted most capacity restrictions and removed masking requirements for patrons fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The sudden reversion to the Before Times has provided relief for owners eager to break even after a long year in the red, but it has also proved complicated for those trying to find the line between freedom and safety — especially in areas where vaccine uptake has sputtered.
Rep. Greene criticized for comparing House covid restrictions to the Holocaust
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is being widely lambasted for comparing the continuing coronavirus restrictions in the U.S. Capitol to what Jewish people suffered during the Holocaust.
In a recent appearance on Real America’s Voice network’s “The Water Cooler with David Brody,” a conservative show, Greene complained about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent decision to keep a mask mandate on the House floor over concerns that many Republican lawmakers might not be vaccinated.
“This woman is mentally ill,” Greene said, referring to Pelosi (D-Calif.). “You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”