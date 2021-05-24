Around 11 p.m. on May 7, Jackeline Cristina Palomo Lima, 26, rushed out of Osorio Chávez’s home pleading for help moments before the former policeman allegedly killed her and her mother, Mirna Cruz Lima, 57, Lima’s grandfather told El Diario de Hoy. Lima had given Osorio Chávez $7,000 to bring her brother, Alexis Palomo Lima, 23, to the United States, Lima’s grandfather said. His body was one of the two found inside a septic tank. So far, Osorio Chávez has not been charged in connection with deaths of those two men, according to local media reports.