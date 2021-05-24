“This is what defunding the police looks like,” the Republican governor wrote.
“Texas won’t tolerate this. We’re about to pass a law — that I will sign — that will prevent cities from defunding police,” he added.
The governor responded to a tweet by Austin Police Association President Kenneth Casaday, who wrote Sunday that it took 16 minutes for Austin police officers to arrive on the scene after a 911 call for an incident in which a man was shot in the head, according to local media reports.
The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more details about the shooting or the governor’s remarks.
CBS Austin reported that the incident was related to a disturbance between two vehicles and that it was possible the victim was a bystander.
On Monday, Abbott reiterated his promise to sign the bill that requires a municipality or county to hold an election before a local government can make any reduction or reallocation of law enforcement funds as a percentage of its total budget, reducing the number of officer positions or the budget for recruitment and training of new officers.
The bill, known as the “Back the Blue Act,” also states that if the Texas comptroller’s office determines that a local government cut funding without an election, the municipality could not raise property taxes for the next fiscal year. It was passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Senate but was postponed by the House on Monday.
“We always #BacktheBlue. Which is why I made legislation preventing cities from defunding the police an emergency item this session,” Abbott wrote on Twitter.
The initiative comes amid nationwide debate over police reform after the killing of George Floyd last year, when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes before he died. Chauvin was convicted last month of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.
Floyd’s killing sparked demonstrations across the country and prompted calls for major changes to policing, as well as for lawmakers to “defund the police,” which often meant putting funds reserved for law enforcement toward other social services, including housing, food and mental health programs.
Abbott has been a fierce opponent of any local efforts to defund cities’ police departments.
During a news conference in January, Abbott said the state’s legislature must “step in” and prohibit cities from cutting police budgets.
Texas “is a law-and-order state,” he said, “and we are going to ensure that we keep it that way.”
In recent months, he has pushed several controversial attempts to prevent cities from slashing police budgets, including one proposal to strip annexation powers from cities that defund departments and another to consolidate Austin’s police force under the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to local media reports.
He also pushed for a law that would withhold sales tax money from cities that have made cuts to their police budgets.
Austin, one of Texas’s largest cities, slashed its law enforcement budget last October, though most of that decrease came from an accounting shift and was used to fund other items, including housing, public health and emergency response, the Texas Tribune reported.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler (D) has defended the decision, saying the city does not believe in defunding the police, but rather in “searching for new ways” to keep the city safe.
“We are showing the country how reinvestments from the police budget can actually make many people’s lives so much better and safer,” said Gregorio Casar, a member of the Austin City Council who helped pass the budget cuts, according to the Guardian. “This will build momentum for changes to police budgets across the country.”
After Austin’s budget cuts, Abbott called on Texans and candidates for public office to sign a “pledge” against defunding police departments, arguing that “it would invite crime into our communities and put people in danger.”
“That is why I pledge to support any measure that discourages or stops efforts to defund police departments in Texas,” the pledge says.