Asia’s second-largest economy has closed its borders to most international travelers since the pandemic began last year and overseas spectators will not be allowed to attend the Games, which begin on July 23. The Japanese government said on Tuesday that it doesn’t expect the U.S. advisory to affect the Games.
Here are some significant developments:
Bahrain is one of the world’s most vaccinated countries. It just reported a record number of deaths.
Bahrain reported a record 28 coronavirus-linked deaths on Monday as the Persian Gulf state scrambles to contain a new pandemic wave.
The island-nation of about 1.5 million people has one of the world’s highest inoculation rates, with over 51 percent of its population having received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose as of the end of last week. It registered over 3,100 new infections on Sunday and has over 23,000 active cases, the country’s Health Ministry said.
Bahrain has approved five coronavirus vaccines and like the neighboring United Arab Emirates, it was an early adopter of China’s Sinopharm vaccine, which has since been authorized by the World Health Organization for emergency use. Studies have suggested the vaccine has an efficacy rate of 79 percent against symptomatic infection.
Both countries last week authorized the use of third doses for large groups of people that received their Sinopharm vaccines at least six months ago amid global concern about the efficacy of the Chinese-developed shot in so-called “real-world settings.”
About 5 percent of those who have died from the coronavirus in Bahrain had received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to government officials. “[This] confirms how important the role of vaccination is in raising levels of immunity and immunization,” said the state-run news agency, citing the Health Ministry.
Officials have attributed Bahrain’s recent spike in infections to the recent Eid al-Fitr holiday ending the fasting month of Ramadan, when it is common for Muslims to gather in celebration. Authorities have limited access to indoor services, like dining and shopping, to people who have either completed their vaccination schedule or are recently recovered from covid-19.
The country only on Monday suspended entry for most travelers arriving from five South Asian countries including India, where the highly infectious B.1.617.2 variant was first detected and a major wave of infection has been ongoing for the past month.
How to respond to street harassment when the masks come off
Danika Jordan Alicia, a 30-year-old retail worker in eastern North Carolina, said the harassment comes at work, while walking around her neighborhood or when she’s out running errands.
Many women report feeling a familiar sense of dread as the United States eases pandemic measures and people find themselves out more. As folks shed some of their hibernating layers — including not wearing masks as often if they’re vaccinated, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — along goes the idea that they served as a physical or mental obstruction against harassment.
And some are trying to unshackle taboos that still exist about speaking out.
Tokyo says U.S. travel warning won’t impact Olympic Games
The Japanese government is pushing ahead with the Tokyo 2020 Games this summer even as the State Department issued an advisory warning Americans against visiting the Northeast Asian country, which is struggling with a spike in covid-19 infections.
Tokyo has barred most international travelers from entering the country since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, but Japanese government officials said that the warning wouldn’t affect Olympians on essential travel.
“For now, we don’t expect any impact,” Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Tuesday, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee said that it intended to participate in the Games, which begin on July 23.
“We feel confident that the current mitigation practices in place for athletes and staff by both the USOPC and the Tokyo Organizing Committee, coupled with the testing before travel, on arrival in Japan, and during Games time, will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer,” the committee said in a statement shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged even fully-vaccinated Americans not to visit Japan.
Public opinion in Japan has turned sharply against hosting the Olympics in the middle of a global pandemic. Health care professionals have warned that an influx of tens of thousands of coaches, athletes and media — not all of whom may be fully vaccinated — could overburden Japan’s already stretched medical system. There will be no overseas spectators at this summer’s event.
Japan is operating one of the slowest vaccination programs of any advanced economy. The International Olympic Committee will provide coronavirus vaccines for about 20,000 people set to compete or work at this summer’s Games, reported the Kyodo News Agency, citing an anonymous source.
Tokyo is debating whether to extend a soon-to-expire state of emergency declaration that covers much of the country’s population. The Japanese capital reported 340 new infections on Monday.
My first vaccinated flight — 30 observations
Many people took a hiatus from travel last year, but now that millions of people are vaccinated and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said immunized people can travel with less risk, people are taking trips again en masse.
I’m one of those people.
Two weeks after I got Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen shot, I decided to fly home to celebrate my dad’s birthday in Fresno.
When I flew in November, airports looked like ghost towns and the tension between passengers was so thick you could cut it with a knife. Not anymore. Flying’s back, baby, and so is everything you used to hate about it. I’m talking crowds swarming the gate a half-hour before boarding; lines at every Starbucks in every terminal; barefoot travelers sprinting to their connecting flights, sandals in hand.
Latin America tops 1 million deaths in bleak milestone
As of Friday, the coronavirus-related death toll in Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed 1 million people, according to the U.N. Pan American Health Organization. Almost 90 percent of these deaths took place in five major countries in the region — Brazil (around 44 percent), Mexico (22 percent), Colombia (8 percent), Argentina (7 percent) and Peru (nearly 7 percent). In some of these countries, the official number of coronavirus deaths may be only a fraction of the real total. But the overall trend lines for Latin America have been grim, with its economies ravaged and a paltry number of vaccinations administered.
On average in May, Latin America accounted for more than 31 percent of all worldwide covid-19 deaths, though it has just a bit more than 8 percent of the world’s population. Though rates vary dramatically by nation — experts say only about 3 percent of the region’s population is fully vaccinated.