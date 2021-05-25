The one-year mark was a moment to assess whether the country was clear-eyed in its determination to do better by its Black and Brown citizens. It was an opportunity to measure our progress in acknowledging the role of systemic racism in policing. It was a chance to declare a success of some sort, because why bother to shine a spotlight on another failure? And yet. It has taken more than 400 years to arrive at this place where the poison that runs through policing has been so plainly and broadly exposed. How on earth could we expect it to be purged so quickly? But how could we wait one more second before ending the awful trauma? A year is forever; it’s also a blink of an eye.