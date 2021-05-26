The company has been more aggressive on the television side, spending notably in recent years to make its own content. But it has sometimes struggled to find its place in the television firmament, with scattered hits such as “Transparent” and “Fleabag,” but not a consistent roster of successes. One of the company’s better known properties became famous for reasons other than creative results — a “Lord of the Rings” TV series that has made headlines for costing a reported $465 million for one season.