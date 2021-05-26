At the same time, Walensky warned people who have not been inoculated to continue to take precautions. “We are on a good downward path, but we are not quite out of the woods yet,” she said. “Here’s to the start of blue skies and better days ahead.”
Here are some significant developments:
Funeral for a ‘divine’ horse, midair wedding: large gatherings in India add to covid worries
NEW DELHI — A village in the southern Indian state of Karnataka was sealed off by authorities after hundreds of locals on Sunday violated lockdown rules and attended the funeral of a horse belonging to a religious organization.
A video of the incident shared by the ANI news agency showed dozens of people walking in a funeral procession and priests performing prayers for the deceased horse, which was covered with garlands.
Villagers considered the animal, which had been at a monastery for over two decade, to be “God’s horse,” a local official told Reuters.
Authorities are racing to test people in the hamlet; a small number of rapid antigen coronavirus tests has so far returned negative results. (Some experts have warned against the reliability of such tests.)
Karnataka, which is among the worst-hit states in India, has reported tens of thousands of new covid-19 infections this week. The state government-mandated lockdown, which is in place until June 7, allows for funerals to be attended by a maximum of five people.
India has been struggling to manage large weddings, funerals and religious gatherings throughout the pandemic. Earlier this month, thousands of mourners flocked to a mosque in Badaun in north India after the death of a prominent cleric.
This week, civil aviation authorities launched a probe into a midair wedding held on a chartered flight. A couple from south India boarded the flight with more than 150 family and friends.
Visuals from the wedding that went viral on social media showed maskless passengers on the plane crowding around the couple. Authorities had previously warned passengers to obey covid safety protocols, which include wearing face coverings.
With nearly 27 million cases and more than 300,000 deaths, India has become the global epicenter of the pandemic. In recent days, the number of daily infections has dipped drastically, easing pressure on the overstretched health system.
Experts in India blame a religious gathering of millions in April for helping spread infections across the country. Despite warnings, the government did not cancel the religious event. Political rallies and local elections last month are also blamed for the recent outbreak.
Olympic sponsor calls for Tokyo Games to be canceled
TOKYO — Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper on Wednesday became the first media sponsor of the Tokyo 2020 Games to call for the event’s cancellation.
“We demand that Prime Minister Suga calmly and objectively assess the situation and decide on the cancellation of the games this summer,” wrote the Asahi Shimbun, one of the country’s major newspapers, in an editorial.
“We are far from a situation where everyone can be confident that they are ‘safe and secure’,” it said, citing the strain that an influx of tens of thousands of international athletes, coaches and media could have on an already overwhelmed medical system.
Suga had recently said he was confident in the safety measures put in place to manage the Olympics and International Olympic Committee officials have insisted the Games, which open on July 23, will go ahead.
But the Japanese public has serious doubts: just 14 percent of respondents in an Asahi poll released last week said they wanted the Games to go ahead as scheduled this summer. An online petition calling for the Games to be canceled has also notched nearly 400,000 signatures.
The Olympics has dozens of sponsors across four categories for the Tokyo 2020 Games, but few have gone as far as calling for the already delayed event to be canceled. Toyota, which is one of the major Olympic sponsors, had previously said that it was “concerned” and “conflicted” by the situation surrounding the Games.
Tokyo reported 542 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday. With just 58 days left until the Olympics begin, a state of emergency that covers much of the country’s population looks likely to be extended into late June as local governments request extensions.
Amid the pandemic, some people can’t afford rent, others became 401(k) and TSP millionaires.
Millions lost their jobs because of the pandemic. Tens of millions of Americans needed federal stimulus payments to put food on the table.
Many renters are bracing for possible eviction notices. Of all U.S. adults living in renter households, about 15 percent (almost 1 in 7) said they were behind on rent payments as of the two weeks ending May 10, according to a Census Bureau survey that aims to capture pandemic-era hardship.
Then there is the other America, where people not only kept their jobs but were able to create more wealth for themselves despite one of the worst economic downturns in this country’s history.
“Despite the financial challenges caused by the continued impact of the pandemic on the global economy, average balances across more than 30 million IRA, 401(k), and 403(b) retirement accounts reached record levels,” reported Fidelity, one of the country’s largest administrators of workplace retirement accounts.
Senate approves Rand Paul’s amendment on NIH funding for research in China
The Senate on Tuesday approved an amendment by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) that would bar the National Institutes of Health from funding certain types of research in China, a move that comes amid renewed debate over the origins of the novel coronavirus.
Paul’s amendment was approved by a voice vote. He offered it during debate over a broader technology investment bill known as the Endless Frontier Act.
The chamber also approved by voice vote on Tuesday night an amendment by Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) that would prohibit any U.S. funding from going to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.