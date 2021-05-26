“He’s depressed — really depressed. He won’t leave his house,” Jon Goldfarb, Loyola’s attorney, told The Washington Post on Wednesday.
In an interview with AL.com, Loyola said he watched with fear as he noticed his fingers turning blue, then black, after his release from jail.
“It really scared me, and I haven’t been the same since,” he told the outlet.
Now Loyola is seeking damages against a sheriff’s deputy alleged to have handcuffed him and a chance for a jury to hear his case. The lawsuit names Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy “Godber” as the defendant. County records list Christopher Godber as a deputy with the office.
Reached by phone Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it does not comment on pending litigation and declined to discuss the lawsuit.
Questions over arrest
The 14-page federal complaint alleges Godber violated Loyola’s constitutional rights by using excessive force and conducting an unlawful arrest.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to calls of gunshots and a fight shortly after 11 p.m. Feb. 16, 2020, at a Birmingham trailer park, according to the lawsuit and the police report. One caller said two men were fighting outside a residence and had large weapons, police said.
When Godber and two other deputies arrived at the scene, they knocked on the door of Loyola’s mother’s home and he answered. The police report and the lawsuit offer contrasting narratives of the scene: According to police, officers asked to check on others in the home and asked Loyola to step outside, but he refused and became “combative” and pushed Godber away, which prompted officers to restrain him.
According to the lawsuit, Loyola was watching TV at home and there had been no disturbances when deputies arrived. When Loyola answered the door, the lawsuit says, they reached across the threshold and pulled him outside the home, threw him against a car and the ground, and later searched the property despite having no warrant or cause to detain Loyola.
The lawsuit said Loyola was handcuffed on the ground with Godber placing his knee into Loyola’s back as the other deputies performed a “safety sweep” of the home, despite Maribel Perez, Loyola’s mother and the only other occupant, being outside the home.
Perez estimated that her son was handcuffed on the ground for at least 45 minutes, according to Goldfarb, the attorney.
Loyola immediately began to lose feeling in one hand, but Godber refused to loosen the handcuffs when he complained, the lawsuit says. Loyola was eventually taken to jail on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
It was not immediately clear from the lawsuit or the police report how long Loyola was in handcuffs, though the complaint estimated that it was “hours” before they were removed at the jail. He remained in jail until Feb. 28, 2020, serving time for outstanding warrants on traffic violations.
Loyola went to the hospital immediately after his release and was referred for surgery. He had two of his fingertips removed but continued to wake up with pain and noticed his fingers were turning colors. Over the next several months, he underwent four more operations, including his hand amputation.
“That his damages are so severe is what makes this case so powerful,” Goldfarb said. “But it could have easily been avoided and never should have happened.”
Handcuff injuries
Loyola’s lawsuit comes at a time when police training, including on the use of force, are increasingly under scrutiny across the United States. Civil rights advocates have questioned tools such as Tasers, chemical sprays and body lassos, as well as the techniques such as chokeholds, arm bars and neck restraints, the latter of which led to the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin after he used one on George Floyd.
But severe injuries from handcuffs, which are standard issue for law enforcement and security, are “extremely rare,” said Thor Eells, executive director of the National Tactical Officers Association.
There is a range of factors that could contribute to potential injury, including how tightly the cuffs are applied and how long the subject is cuffed — and whether the subject has health problems, such as diabetes or heart failure, that could affect circulation.
When handcuffs are applied, they can get tighter on their own, unless the person applying them double-locks the restraints, Eells said. The ratchet teeth on the hinged part of a handcuff tightens around the subject, and the double lock, which an officer depresses with a short pin or key, locks the cuffs at the current tension point and prevents them from getting tighter.
“In circumstances where I’ve seen the handcuffs get tight, they’re applied and then the officer forgets or doesn’t do the double lock,” Eells said. As the person fidgets or moves around, the cuffs tighten. “Sometimes they’re getting tighter and the officer isn’t even aware of it unless the person complains about it.”
Standard procedure is to check handcuffs for tightness to ensure that they are not so loose that the subject can escape but not so tight that it injures the person.
“As long as I can get my pinkie between their wrist and the cuff, I know it’s not cutting off circulation, and then you double lock it,” he said. Forgetting the double lock goes against proper procedure, he added.
“Is it supposed to happen? No. But, ‘It happens’ is the honest answer,” he said.
In 2013, a Pennsylvania woman sued officials in Allegheny County, saying injuries from being handcuffed and subsequent neglect in jail led to part of her arm being amputated.
