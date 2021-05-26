The Vallows had been estranged since January 2019 and Charles was suing for full custody of their son J.J. On July 11, 2019, Lori Vallow told police she and Charles got into a domestic dispute that grew physical. She said they tussled, and then her estranged husband grabbed a bat and began shouting at her. Her brother, Alex Cox, was also at the home during the fight and he shot Charles, killing him. Cox was never charged in his death and died in December 2019 of undisclosed causes.