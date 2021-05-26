The number of people shot was not immediately clear. Davis said there were “multiple injuries and fatalities.”
The incident was reported at 6:34 a.m. in the area of the 100 block of W. Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street. Law enforcement agencies asked people to avoid the scene. Davis said multiple investigators are on the scene “trying to figure out exactly what happened.” He said the priority is getting victims out.
A reunification area was being set up at a county building about a two blocks southeast of the rail yard.
Federal law enforcement officials on Wednesday morning said they were among those responding to the shooting.
The FBI said in a statement that it was heading “to the scene at the light rail station in San Jose and we are actively engaged with local law enforcement to assess the situation.” The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which typically traces the gun or guns used in mass shootings, also said it was dispatching agents from a local field office.
As news of the shooting broke, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said in a Twitter message his office was in touch with law enforcement and closely monitoring the situation.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo wrote in a Tweet, “Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting.”
Mark Berman contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.