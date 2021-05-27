Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday granted emergency-use approval to a monoclonal antibody therapy that researchers think is effective against the B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant discovered in India.

The move allows sotrovimab, which is developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir, to be administered on most coronavirus patients above the age of 12 who doctors think are at risk of hospitalization or death. The U.S. regulator, which has granted emergency-use authorization to two other antibody treatments for covid-19, said that there was no demonstrated benefit on patients already ill enough to be in hospital.

Interim results from a Phase 3 trial suggest sotrovimab can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 85 percent. The FDA decision comes a week after a European Medicines Agency committee concluded that sotrovimab could be used for similar categories of patients.

Here are some significant developments:

  • President Biden has asked intelligence agencies to double down on their efforts to investigate whether the coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China.
  • Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said on Wednesday that Americans who have received a coronavirus vaccine will probably need to get a booster shot, although the timing of such a dose remains unclear.
  • A woman living near Cincinnati won $1 million in the lottery Ohio set up to incentivize vaccinations. The “Vax-a-Million” program has accelerated the state’s vaccination rate and was praised by the White House.
  • Covid-19 infections continued to drop in the United States, which reported a seven-day average of around 23,000 new cases on May 26. Nearly 59 percent of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
5:32 a.m.
Link copied
link

The Wuhan lab-leak theory is getting more attention. That’s because key evidence is still missing.

By Adam Taylor

A new surge of interest has revived the lab-leak theory. Well over a year since a novel coronavirus began to spread in Wuhan, the idea that the deadly outbreak could be linked to a virus research center in the Chinese city has lingered, unproven but not eliminated.

Although the resurgent chatter may suggest new clues or proof, the inverse is in fact true. It is the persistent absence of any convincing evidence either for or against the theory that has prompted calls for more investigation.

Most obviously, a new U.S. administration that is not so openly anti-China has led some former skeptics to reconsider the existing evidence. And public health experts — most of whom never ruled out the lab theory outright — have expressed disappointment with a World Health Organization-backed investigation that dismissed a link between WIV and the outbreak.

5:32 a.m.
Link copied
link

Recent college grad wins a million dollars for getting vaccinated in Ohio

By Reis Thebault

It was a million-dollar idea: Give every Ohio resident who gets a coronavirus vaccine a chance to win a seven-figure check.

That audacious scheme to boost the state’s inoculation rate became reality Wednesday evening, when the first winners of the “Vax-a-Million” drawings were announced on live TV. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has won national acclaim — and drawn local blowback — since unveiling the plan, which will award $1 million to five vaccinated adults and a full-ride scholarship to Ohio public colleges to five vaccinated teenagers.

The first broadcast lasted just 60 seconds, but it changed the lives of the two winners: Abbigail Bugenske, who lives near Cincinnati, won the $1 million draw; and Joseph Costello, a resident of the Dayton area, took home the scholarship.

5:30 a.m.
Link copied
link

Biden asks intelligence community to redouble efforts to determine definitive origin of the coronavirus

By Annie Linskey, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Shane Harris and David Willman

President Biden said Wednesday he had asked U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts” to determine the origin of the coronavirus, an abrupt departure from the previous White House position of relying on the World Health Organization to uncover how the contagion started.

The new message reflects a notable shift in some prominent scientists’ assessments that the virus all but certainly jumped from an animal species to humans. The theory that has more recently gained traction is that the pandemic — which has killed more than 3.4 million people worldwide — may have accidentally escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, though that is far from conclusive. Biden ordered intelligence officials to deliver a report within 90 days “that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion.”