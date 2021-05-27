Interim results from a Phase 3 trial suggest sotrovimab can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 85 percent. The FDA decision comes a week after a European Medicines Agency committee concluded that sotrovimab could be used for similar categories of patients.
Here are some significant developments:
Australia’s Victoria state returns to strict lockdown as variant discovered in India spreads
Victoria state in Australia will order more than 6.6 million people into a seven-day lockdown from tonight as a fresh cluster of covid-19 infections continues to spread.
The country’s second most populous state, which is home to Melbourne, registered 26 new coronavirus cases this week after going nearly three months without community transmission. Over 10,000 possible primary and secondary contacts have been identified and contact tracers are still at work, authorities said.
The number of infections has doubled in just over a day and the state’s top health official said that he was certain the cluster would continue to grow in the near future. The latest wave has been attributed to the highly contagious B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant that was first detected in India.
“We will demonstrate again how well Australia deals not only with the day-to-day issues, but when challenges come,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a news conference, adding that his government would help to reopen Victoria, which is run by the opposition Labor Party, as soon as possible.
The sweeping restrictions mean Victorians are only allowed to leave their homes for a small number of reasons; they will also have to wear a mask in most circumstances. Most students will move to distance learning and restaurants will be restricted to takeaway orders. There are also limitations, including mandatory hotel quarantine, on people who leave Victoria to travel domestically within Australia.
The country of about 25 million has been praised for its containment of the pandemic: It has registered just over 30,000 cases and under 1,000 deaths. That success, however, has come at the expense of strict border restrictions, which mean many Australians living abroad have struggled to return home. There has been increased criticism in recent months, even by allies of Morrison, of the country’s so-called “fortress mentality.”
The Wuhan lab-leak theory is getting more attention. That’s because key evidence is still missing.
A new surge of interest has revived the lab-leak theory. Well over a year since a novel coronavirus began to spread in Wuhan, the idea that the deadly outbreak could be linked to a virus research center in the Chinese city has lingered, unproven but not eliminated.
Although the resurgent chatter may suggest new clues or proof, the inverse is in fact true. It is the persistent absence of any convincing evidence either for or against the theory that has prompted calls for more investigation.
Most obviously, a new U.S. administration that is not so openly anti-China has led some former skeptics to reconsider the existing evidence. And public health experts — most of whom never ruled out the lab theory outright — have expressed disappointment with a World Health Organization-backed investigation that dismissed a link between WIV and the outbreak.
Recent college grad wins a million dollars for getting vaccinated in Ohio
It was a million-dollar idea: Give every Ohio resident who gets a coronavirus vaccine a chance to win a seven-figure check.
That audacious scheme to boost the state’s inoculation rate became reality Wednesday evening, when the first winners of the “Vax-a-Million” drawings were announced on live TV. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has won national acclaim — and drawn local blowback — since unveiling the plan, which will award $1 million to five vaccinated adults and a full-ride scholarship to Ohio public colleges to five vaccinated teenagers.
The first broadcast lasted just 60 seconds, but it changed the lives of the two winners: Abbigail Bugenske, who lives near Cincinnati, won the $1 million draw; and Joseph Costello, a resident of the Dayton area, took home the scholarship.
Biden asks intelligence community to redouble efforts to determine definitive origin of the coronavirus
President Biden said Wednesday he had asked U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts” to determine the origin of the coronavirus, an abrupt departure from the previous White House position of relying on the World Health Organization to uncover how the contagion started.
The new message reflects a notable shift in some prominent scientists’ assessments that the virus all but certainly jumped from an animal species to humans. The theory that has more recently gained traction is that the pandemic — which has killed more than 3.4 million people worldwide — may have accidentally escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, though that is far from conclusive. Biden ordered intelligence officials to deliver a report within 90 days “that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion.”