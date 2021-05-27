Nine victims in San Jose shooting included rail workers from diverse backgrounds: ‘We are in very deep grief’
“We don’t have that information now,” she said during an appearance on NBC’s “Today.” “Obviously we’re looking into that. But what in the world could possibly prompt someone to take this kind of action? We don’t know at this point.”
Law enforcement officials said investigators believe the gunman is Samuel Cassidy, a 57-year-old worker at the rail yard. He had been employed with the VTA for more than a decade, according to a relative and county employment records.
After the area around the shooting was secured, police dogs alerted on what authorities said was the suspected gunman’s locker. Inside, investigators found “materials for bombs, detonator cords, the precursors to an explosive,” Smith said.
Investigators were also probing a fire that ignited around the time of the shooting at the suspected gunman’s house, about eight miles southeast of where the shooting occurred.
Minutes after the gunfire was first reported, authorities received 911 calls about the blaze. Smith said the gunman “must have had some way to set it or have someone else do it.” She added that authorities who searched the home found “at least rounds” there.
Investigators are still trying to piece together how the fire was started.
“What we’re operating under now, but I’m not sure that this isn’t going to change,” Smith said, “is that he set some kind of a device to go off at a certain time, probably to coincide with the shooting.”
James Cassidy, of Cupertino, Calif., identified himself as the suspected gunman’s father in a brief phone interview Wednesday afternoon. He said he had not heard that his son was the shooter, nor that he had died in the incident.
"My god," James Cassidy said. "Nobody has told us that."
Cassidy said his son lived at the 1100 block of Angmar Ct., in San Jose, where the residential fire occurred, and that he had been employed with VTA for more than a decade. They saw each other “a couple times a year,” he said, and seldom discussed Samuel Cassidy’s work.
The elder Cassidy said he didn’t know if his son had firearms. “I’m not aware that he was ever involved with guns or anything of that sort,” James Cassidy said.
Samuel Cassidy’s next-door neighbor, Dough Suh, described Cassidy as reclusive. He said they rarely interacted since Suh moved into the residence about five years ago. On one of the few occasions when they did exchange words, Cassidy stormed outside and screamed at him for briefly using Cassidy’s driveway to turn his car around, Suh said.
“He was a little bit of a stranger. He wouldn’t even say ‘Hi’ to me. He would just look,” Suh told The Washington Post in a phone interview. “He doesn’t talk to anybody in the neighborhood. He was quiet.”
Suh, a 63-year-old real estate broker, was getting ready for an early-morning golf game Wednesday when he noticed flames and thick smoke billowing out of Cassidy’s house. It seemed to be coming from the kitchen area, he said.
Firefighters came and quickly put out the blaze, Suh said. Soon after, law enforcement surrounded the house and sealed off the area.
Authorities late on Wednesday named the shooting victims as Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.
Authorities announced Fritch’s death late Wednesday, hours after he was rushed to a hospital.
They confirmed that at least some worked with the shooter at the Valley Transportation Authority, among more than 2,000 employees of an agency that operates light rail and bus services in Santa Clara County. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo (D) praised the transit system’s workers for persevering through the coronavirus pandemic, noting that they had been among those who risked potential exposure by going in to work.
Police say they began getting 911 calls about gunfire at the light-rail yard shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. This facility is near the sheriff’s offices, police department and the city’s international airport. Smith, the Santa Clara County sheriff, said deputies rushed to the scene while shots were still being fired.
The deputies who responded did not exchange any gunfire with the shooter, and officials think he shot and killed himself, said Russell Davis, a spokesman for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.
This sudden burst of violence added San Jose to the grim roster of communities shaken by mass shootings. It came just weeks after a former employee killed eight people at an Indianapolis FedEx facility, an attack that followed massacres at a Boulder supermarket and three Atlanta-area spas in which a combined 18 people were fatally shot.
These places were communal areas — including schools, churches, synagogues, shopping malls, bars and nightclubs — where someone has opened fire.
The San Jose region has not been immune to such violence. In 2019, a 19-year-old fatally shot three people, two of them children, during an attack at a food festival in Gilroy, Calif., about 40 minutes from downtown San Jose.
Devlin Barrett, Hannah Knowles, Mark Berman, Reis Thebault, Meryl Kornfield and Faiz Siddiqui contributed to this report.