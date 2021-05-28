A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has asked the Biden administration to declassify intelligence on whether the virus originated in a Chinese lab.
Other scientists have expressed worries that an audit could lead to an increase in harassment of Asian people. But 26 researchers, including several of Asian ethnicity, have signed an influential letter in the journal Science, arguing that “we must take hypotheses about both natural and laboratory spillovers seriously until we have sufficient data.”
Here are some significant developments:
Maryland adds hundreds of previously uncounted covid deaths to official tally
Maryland on Thursday announced that it is adding 517 previously uncounted covid-19 deaths to its official tally, bringing its total toll above 9,500.
The state Health Department said the deaths it added were inaccurately classified by medical certifiers over the past year and caught during “maintenance exercises” by the department’s statistics administrators.
Officials said they are also reclassifying 21 cases to list covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as a probable cause of death.
The accounting change caused a sudden spike in the state’s daily fatality numbers, which have averaged between nine and 12 in recent weeks.
Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the department, said the deaths were spread out throughout the span of the pandemic, with clusters that correlated to surges in case rates in the spring and winter of 2020.
Renewed focus on Wuhan lab scrambles the politics of the pandemic
Senate Democrats lined up alongside Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.), one of their least-favorite Republicans, to support a measure urging the Biden administration to declassify intelligence on whether the novel coronavirus originated in a Chinese lab. A Democratic-led House subcommittee is pledging an investigation into the virus’s origins, including the lab’s safety record.
And President Biden, in an unusual public statement, directed U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble their efforts” to determine the cause of the pandemic, suggesting that while the virus could have jumped from animals to humans, it also could have escaped from the lab.
The rapid developments mark a new effort by Democrats to show they are pushing to figure out how the pandemic started and, in the process, considering a theory that some initially attributed to conspiracy theorists: that the pandemic that has cost about 3.5 million lives worldwide stemmed from human error at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Boris Johnson rejects ‘Dom’s bombs’ on pandemic bungling
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Thursday rejected claims by a former Downing Street insider that they bungled the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and allowed tens of thousands of needless deaths.
During incendiary parliamentary testimony on Wednesday, Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former top adviser, described the government’s response to the pandemic as “lions led by donkeys,” declared Johnson “unfit for the job” and said Hancock should be sacked for “criminal, disgraceful behavior.”
Johnson responded Thursday, telling reporters during a visit to a hospital that “some of the commentary I have heard doesn’t bear any relation to reality.”
When asked whether Cummings was telling the truth when he claimed to have heard Johnson say he would rather see “bodies pile high” than impose a third lockdown, the prime minister simply said he had “already made my position very clear on that point.”