Jaquaree Simmons, 23, died in February from blunt force trauma to the head and a brain bleed the day after he was beaten by jail workers out of view from security cameras, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Three months after Simmons’s death, investigators said they concluded detention officers committed serious policy violations, including using excessive force, failing to document the use of force, failing to intervene and making false statements during the course of the investigation. The jail workers, 11 who were terminated and six suspended without pay, may also face criminal charges, said the sheriff, adding that the workers betrayed his and the community’s trust.