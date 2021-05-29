On June 5, 1983, Bill Hughes went to go pick up his 11-year-old son, Christopher, from a sleepover at the home of Doug and Peggy Ryen in Chino Hills, an affluent area located 35 miles east of Los Angeles. But when he arrived at around noon, Hughes went inside the home and discovered that his son, the Ryens and the family’s daughter, Jessica, had been stabbed to death. The Ryens’ 8-year-old son, Joshua, had his throat slashed and skull fractured but survived. Investigators found that the victims were stabbed 143 times with an ice pick, knife and hatchet.