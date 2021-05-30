Two people were declared dead at the scene. More than 20 victims with injuries were taken to hospitals, with at least one person in critical condition, police said in a news release. Authorities estimated that 20 to 25 people were shot.
No arrests have been made as of early Sunday, and no suspects have been identified. Investigators have urged those in the community with any knowledge about the gunmen and their whereabouts to come forward.
“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez tweeted. “My deepest condolences to the family of the victims.”
The names of the victims have not been made public.
The shooting comes amid several gun massacres in the country in recent months, including the Wednesday attack by a public transit worker who fatally shot nine at a light-rail facility in San Jose before killing himself. Sunday’s shooting is the second significant gun attack in the area over Memorial Day weekend. One person was killed and seven were injured in a Friday night shooting.
Many family members and friends awaited word of their loved ones outside Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami early Sunday, according to WSVN, with some participating in a prayer circle. A father told WSVN that his 19-year-old daughter was injured in the shooting and that she was in surgery at Jackson Memorial.
“Words can’t explain how I feel right now,” Chad Harris told the outlet. “We’re just praying.”
