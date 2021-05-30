But hours later, police announced that both children were safe. The mother was mistaken, they revealed, putting the investigation back where it started.
“We are still in the situation right now where we have not identified the child that was found out in Mountain Springs,” Lt. Ray Spencer, a spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said Saturday at a news conference. “I stress we are still working around-the-clock trying to identify this child.”
The search for answers began early Friday, when hikers discovered the body behind a bush near a trail between Las Vegas and Pahrump. Police determined that the boy was a homicide victim, but they could find no reports of a missing child matching his appearance.
That day, they publicized the police sketch and estimated the boy was between 8 and 12 years old. They asked anyone who recognized the depiction to contact them.
It was about 1 a.m. Saturday that the worried mother called authorities. She said that the father of her 8-year-old son had picked him up Thursday, and that she had not heard from him since. Detectives visited her house, and she looked over coroner’s office photographs. She was so convinced that the body was her child’s that she signed an affidavit identifying him.
“I’ve looked at these photos, detectives have looked at these photos and the mother has looked at these photos,” said Spencer, the lieutenant. “There is a very, very close resemblance when you look at the photos.”
Investigators discovered that the child had an older half-sibling who was also missing. They spoke to the mother of the 11-year-old boy, who told them that she, too, thought the sketch looked like her son’s half brother. She feared for her son because he was also with the father the two boys shared — and no one could contact them.
Police then asked for the public’s help in finding the father and 11-year-old boy, noting during a Saturday news conference that they planned to put out a multistate Amber Alert. They circulated photographs and a description of the father’s vehicle, along with his license plate, asking anyone who saw it to call 911. Spencer said authorities at the time had “serious concerns for the welfare of the missing 11-year-old.”
Almost immediately, calls came in from people who reported seeing the boy in Utah, leading police to pause the Amber Alert. Detectives discovered that the father had taken the boys camping there and had no cellphone service.
Relatives reached him after the news conference, and within hours police had confirmed through a FaceTime call that the 8-year-old boy was alive and well. They held another news conference — their third since the body was discovered — to announce the mix-up.
“We’re very happy that the mother was able to get the news that her 8-year-old child was found alive and the 11-year-old child was found unharmed,” Spencer said. “That was the exact reason that we pushed out all the information that was pushed out this morning.”
The woman smiled outside her home Saturday morning as she told a photographer that her son was safe, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Despite the family’s good news, the child’s body remained unidentified Sunday afternoon, more than two days after being found. Authorities released a digitally enhanced image of the boy and were continuing to ask those who recognized him to contact police. They have not disclosed details about the cause of death.
Spencer said investigators have not stopped poring over tips — even when they thought they knew the boy’s identity.
“As an investigator, you continue to take all leads as they come in,” Spencer said. “You don’t rule out anything.”
