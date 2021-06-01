Biden didn’t go to Tulsa to accuse anyone of being a racist. He didn’t declare the country irretrievably broken. But he did suggest, with each policy proposal aimed at rectifying past wrongs, that we’re all connected. We rise together. And just as there are Black survivors and descendants of the massacre, there are White ones, too. People whose forebears were there amid the smoke. People who heard the screams. Pain and guilt. It’s intertwined. It’s passed down. The country is tasked with putting balm on the wounds left behind by the massacre. But we also need to grab hold to the guilt. Lean into it and steady ourselves with it. And then move it aside to make room for the light.