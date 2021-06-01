(Scientists will continue using the more technical, if less memorable, terms for their work.)
The move comes shortly after India asked social media platforms to take down references to an “Indian variant” of the coronavirus. WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told Stat that governments might be more willing to disclose the existence of newly detected variants if they’re sure it won’t be named for their country.
Here are some significant developments:
Sinovac gets boost from Brazilian study as vaccine nears WHO approval decision
A new study from Brazil suggests the China-developed Sinovac vaccine may be more effective at preventing symptomatic infection and death from covid-19 than expected.
Deaths fell by 95 percent in Serrana, a town in the covid-ravaged São Paulo state, in the five weeks after most of its adult residents were given Sinovac shots, according to a study by the Butantan Institute. Meanwhile, symptomatic infections in the town, which has a population of about 45,000, dropped by 80 percent and hospitalizations decreased by 86 percent.
The pandemic was not successfully managed in Serrana until the Sinovac doses were widely administered.
The death and case figures in neighboring localities were significantly higher, said Butantan Institute Director Dimas Covas, according to Bloomberg News. São Paulo has been badly affected by the coronavirus variant that emerged in Brazil, which the World Health Organization has since named “Gamma.”
Previous trials had given the vaccine an efficacy rate ranging from 50.4 percent in Brazil — barely above the 50 percent threshold that governments find usable — to over 80 percent in Turkey. Singapore has received doses of the vaccine but not approved it for use, citing limited data.
The vaccine is largely used by developing economies and the study will be a big boost to vaccination efforts in Brazil, which has the third-highest case rate in the world. On Sunday, it reported more than 43,000 new infections, taking its case total to about 16.5 million.
The new data arrives as the WHO nears a decision on whether to authorize the vaccine for emergency use. The prime minister of Thailand, which has approved Sinovac, had told reporters last week that he expected the WHO to authorize the vaccine by May 28. Other reports suggest a decision has been delayed until June.
117 staffers sue over Houston hospital’s vaccine mandate, saying they don’t want to be ‘guinea pigs’
A group of 117 unvaccinated staffers from Houston Methodist Hospital filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to avoid the hospital’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying it’s unlawful for bosses to require the shots.
The staffers join a growing list of employees challenging compulsory immunizations at businesses, colleges and other workplaces essential to the country’s reopening. Vaccine mandates have faced mounting resistance from anti-vaccination groups and some Republican politicians, even as health officials promote the proven safety of the vaccines and millions of Americans line up to get the shots every week.
The lawsuit against Houston Methodist was filed by Jared Woodfill, a Houston-area attorney and conservative activist. It appears to mirror a legal strategy used by a New York-based law firm, Siri & Glimstad, that is closely aligned with one of the country’s biggest anti-vaccination organizations but unaffiliated with the Houston litigation.
Vietnam races to increase testing and restrictions after detecting new coronavirus variant
Vietnam plans to test all 9 million residents of its largest city and is imposing a fresh round of restrictions following the discovery of a new, highly transmissible coronavirus variant that has led to a surge in cases in the country, which had kept comparatively ahead of the virus.
Vietnam’s government on Monday imposed a two-week-long lockdown of Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s economic hub, during which residents will only be permitted to leave their homes for essential activities, and public gatherings will be limited to 10 people.
The government also plans to test the city’s entire population, though it has a daily testing capacity of 100,000 samples, state media reported, according to the Associated Press.
Covid gutted the middle class. One man in Colombia is trying to claw his way back.
CARTAGENA, Colombia — Marlon Mendoza, certified Cartagena tour guide, stopped in the shade of a Spanish Colonial balcony and scanned the old slave market for prospects.
Hundreds of miles away, American beach towns, amply supplied with vaccines, were back in business. But here, the pandemic was only getting worse, evaporating the seas of sightseers in the bougainvillea-lined streets of Old Town.
The pandemic punched a hole in the developing world’s middle class, sending millions careening back down the social ladders they’d spent lifetimes ascending. If history were any guide, it would take a Black man in Latin America far longer to recover. And Mendoza was down deep.
The pandemic has pushed tens of millions of people worldwide into poverty. Fears are growing that worsening inequality — within and between nations — could be one of its longest-lasting effects.