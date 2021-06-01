Two 26-year-old men were killed at the scene. Police said their next of kin invoked Marsy’s Law, a state constitutional amendment that says victims have a right to keep “information or records that could be used to locate or harass the victim or the victim’s family” from being released. Twenty-three people were shot, and the wounded victims range in age from 17 to 31, according to a news release. Three who were hospitalized are in critical condition. Three others, including a 17-year-old who police said was shot in the leg, have been discharged from the hospital.
Police had previously released video footage that shows three individuals getting out of an SUV wearing masks, leaving the car doors ajar as they run off screen. Seconds later, they run back to the car and drive off.
“It is really extraordinary that we have this really clear video with the car, with the three assailants, with the license plate — they were able to trace it and they’re on the case,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in an interview on CNN after the vehicle was found. “Our police in the county are working with federal agents, with municipal agents, state agents, they’re sharing information and I’m very, very hopeful.”
On Monday, police and county officials gathered for a news conference to update the public about the weekend shooting and plead for information that will help find those responsible.
“I’m very thankful for this community that’s been providing information to bring justice to these murderers, these gun-violence driven murderers,” said Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department. “As it has been said eloquently before me, who are targeting individuals and at the same time hitting innocent people who have nothing to do with their beef, ruining families.”
During the news conference, a man who authorities later identified as a father of one of the victims interrupted the briefing. He turned to the cameras and said: “You all killed my kid.”
“You killed a good kid for no reason,” the father, identified in local reports as Clayton Dillard, said, as authorities surrounded him and pulled him away.
“That is the pain that affects our community, right there, right before you,” Ramirez said.
Police release surveillance footage of gunmen in Miami area shooting that left at least 2 dead, 21 injured
The gunmen shot “indiscriminately into the crowd,” outside the event, according to police, who think the intended target may have been in front of the venue. When the gunmen started shooting, several people in the parking lot returned fire, police said
Ramirez said Monday he believed the vehicle was sitting in the parking lot up to 40 minutes before the gunmen opened fire, which suggested the incident was “targeted.” It was not clear who exactly was targeted, he added.
Levine Cava tweeted that law enforcement teams are “doing everything possible to bring those responsible for this weekend’s violent acts to justice.”
“And we will work harder than ever to break the cycle of gun violence & prevent the next tragedy,” Levine Cava wrote.
The Pathfinder was found Monday about 10 miles from the scene of the shooting, at a canal in the area of Northwest 154th Street and Second Avenue. Local media footage from WFLA shows the white SUV fully submerged in the murky canal before it is slowly pulled up to the surface, water pouring out from the windows.
Miami-Dade police tweeted the update, urging “anyone with information” to contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.
The Crime Stoppers program has offered a reward of $5,000 for information on the suspects. Marcus Lemonis, of the CNBC show “The Profit,” is offering a $100,000 reward to help authorities find and convict the attackers, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is also offering an additional $25,000 to the reward.
Paulina Villegas and Allie Caren contributed to this report.
Read more: