Law enforcement also found several books tied to extremism, including “The Turner Diaries,” a right-wing novel that is said to have inspired dozens of terrorist attacks and hate crimes, including the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, and “Revolt Against the Modern World” by Julius Evola, a far-right Italian writer and philosopher who wrote about fascism in the 1920s and ’30s and who is often referenced by domestic extremists. There was also a T-shirt with the symbol for the National Partisan Movement, an online group meant to groom the next generation of far-right members.