The website for Barnett, who faces multiple federal charges as part of the pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol, also says that Barnett would email a copy of the court filing that resulted in his release from jail while awaiting trial for a contribution of $25 or more. The fundraiser from Barnett, which was first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, boasts that the photo of the 60-year-old inside Pelosi’s office, one of the more shocking images in a day filled with them, turned him into “the face of the new anti-Federalist movement.”