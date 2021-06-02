Please Note

China could be nearing herd immunity from covid-19 after a state body said Tuesday that it had administered 22.3 million doses of coronavirus vaccines on May 31, Reuters reported, bringing the total number of shots given on its mainland to over 660 million.

Beijing’s vaccination program got off to a slow start but has rapidly picked up pace: it is now inoculating people more than six times faster than the United States did at its mid-April peak. Public health campaigns fronted by celebrities like Yao Ming have helped, as have incentives like cash handouts and free washing powder.

But questions persist as to how much protection Chinese-developed vaccines offer. Both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which have relied on the Sinopharm vaccine, recently made third doses available for large groups of people. (The United States has said Americans will probably need a booster shot, though the timing of such a dose remains unclear.)

China has also shown little sign of relaxing its strict border controls even as other nations with quick inoculation programs start to open up to international travel.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the United States would soon distribute millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines around the world, though details were scarce.
  • Britain, with one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, reported no new covid-19 deaths on Tuesday for the first time since March 2020. Infections, however, are once more on the rise.
  • Moderna on Tuesday applied for full approval of its coronavirus vaccine for adults from the Food and Drug Administration, in a move that could help reduce vaccine hesitancy.
  • A shipment of coronavirus vaccines to North Korea by Covax has been delayed again amid protracted consultations. Pyongyang’s claim that the totalitarian country has zero covid cases has been greeted with skepticism internationally.
  • China announced a possible first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu. Health authorities emphasized that there was no evidence that the strain can spread from human to human.
  • The United States reported a seven-day average of 18,312 new infections on May 31, though the number of tests have also dropped sharply. Covid deaths have decreased by about 10 percent over the past week.
4:32 a.m.
Hogan to end enhanced federal unemployment benefits in Maryland on July 3

By Rachel Chason

Maryland will end enhanced federal unemployment benefits next month, Gov. Larry Hogan said, and require people getting unemployment checks to prove they are looking for new jobs.

Hogan (R) cited the widespread availability of vaccines and a tight labor market in explaining his decision, which according to the most recent unemployment filings would affect about 15,000 people.

He said the benefits, which add $300 a week, provided “important temporary relief” during the coronavirus pandemic but are no longer necessary.

The American Rescue Plan provides funding for the benefits through Sept. 6, with Democratic leaders stressing the importance of fully reopening schools and child-care centers — and more people being vaccinated — before many adults can resume full-time work. But at least 24 other states — which also have Republican governors — are similarly taking steps to end the funding early.

4:31 a.m.
Analysis: Anti-vaxxers are claiming centuries of Jewish suffering to look like martyrs

By Sarah E. Bond

In mid-May, Southern supermarket chain Food City announced that employees who chose to get the coronavirus vaccine would be allowed to go maskless while working in the store. A logo on the employees’ nametags would indicate that they were maskless because they had chosen to get the vaccine.

Anti-vaccination activists were swift to decry the announcement. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on May 25 compared the logo to the gold Star of David patches that Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust. Hers is a hyperbolic analogy familiar to many who espouse the conspiracies of QAnon, which traffics in antisemitic tropes and memes.

Greene was ready for this moment. Days earlier, in an interview on the Christian Broadcasting Network, she had derided House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s call for masks in the House as akin to the type of Nazi abuse that assigned “people” to wear a “gold star.”

4:30 a.m.
Blinken says U.S. will soon distribute coronavirus vaccines, but details are slim

By John Hudson

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday that the United States would soon distribute millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines around the world, including in Latin America, which is struggling to obtain them for its citizens amid rising hospitalization rates.

But the question on the minds of many — which countries will receive doses first and how quickly will they be delivered — remained unanswered as Blinken began his first official visit to the region.

“Sometime in the next week to two weeks we will be announcing the process by which we will distribute those vaccines,” Blinken said at a news conference.

President Biden promised to provide 80 million doses to other countries by the end of June. But his administration has not provided further details amid a global competition for vaccines that has left many developing countries far behind the industrialized West.