Three years ago, another group of graduating students at an HBCU received a similar surprise at their graduation. During his 2019 commencement address at Morehouse College, an all-male school in Atlanta, billionaire and philanthropist Robert F. Smith told graduates that his family was establishing a grant that would pay off all their student loans. (Last year Smith admitted to hiding offshore funds for his billionaire mentor — enabling him to allegedly evade $2 billion in taxes — and is now cooperating with prosecutors.)