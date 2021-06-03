Samsel’s attorney argued that his health and safety are at risk in the D.C. jail after an April beating that left him with a broken nose, dislocated jaw and seizures. That attack is under investigation by jail authorities and federal officials, The Washington Post reported. Samsel’s attorney claimed that he had not received adequate medical care afterward, and argued that since he would be sent to a Pennsylvania prison upon his release from D.C. custody, there was no danger that he would miss future court appearances.