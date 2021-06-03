The same tattoo was visible in body-camera footage from the Jan. 6 attack, investigators said, flashing into view when the man lifted his shirt to wipe his face.
James Burton McGrew was arrested in Glendale, Ariz., last week on several charges, including acts of physical violence on Capitol grounds and assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer. He made his first court appearance Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, records show.
An attorney representing McGrew did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and McGrew could not be reached. Records show he was in custody this week and had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon.
In the months since the riot, authorities have used a broad and often creative mix of investigative tools to identify suspects in the sea of Trump supporters who tried to stop the certification of President Biden’s victory in the November election. Many of the 400-plus cases prosecutors have filed to date have been built on evidence that stretches beyond security footage or information from witnesses and tipsters.
In one recent case, investigators said they obtained location data from a former Utah police officer’s cellphone to support allegations that he was in the Capitol on the afternoon of the riot. They said they also had text messages, photographs, surveillance footage and information from tipsters placing him there. In another case, investigators said they identified a man from Pennsylvania through posts on his wife’s Facebook page, a driver’s license photo, live-stream footage and an Instagram picture.
The level of detail in those filings, as well as the complaint against McGrew, reflects the extraordinarily high stakes surrounding the Capitol riot investigation, according to Lenese Herbert, a former federal prosecutor in Washington. Prosecutors are facing immense pressure not only to bring successful cases, but also to silence false claims about the attack on American democracy, she said.
“They’re preparing for war. They want these cases as airtight as possible,” Herbert told The Washington Post. “They’re going to plop a huge, heavy folder on the desk and say, ‘This is what we have.’”
Prosecutors also want to avoid any possibility of naming the wrong suspects, Herbert added.
“One potential problem is identification. There were so many people, it was so wild,” she said. “They’re taking that off the table. They’re saying, 'You’re going to have to find another defense, because misidentification won’t be it.”
McGrew’s case started with a pair of tips to the FBI, according to court documents. The first came in the day after the riot. The person said McGrew had talked about going to Washington to “protest” the “stolen vote,” according to a criminal complaint signed by a Joint Terrorism Task Force officer. The tipster also allegedly said that McGrew had shown an “employee” a video of him inside the Capitol.
The second tip came in on Feb. 26, when a person reported to the FBI’s threat hotline that McGrew had assaulted Capitol Police officers, according to the complaint. About a week later, the caller allegedly gave investigators pictures showing McGrew in the building.
Footage from body cameras worn by D.C. police officers showed McGrew screaming at law enforcement, according to the complaint. “We’re coming in here, whether you like it or not,” he allegedly yelled. “Fight with us, not against us.”
Other clips showed McGrew pushing and striking officers as they tried to control a crowd in the rotunda, investigators said. When one officer told McGrew to leave, McGrew allegedly shouted back: “You leave. You leave. This is our house.”
In screenshots included in court filings, McGrew could be seen in what investigators said was the Capitol Rotunda. In one frame, a text tattoo is visible on his stomach. Investigators said it matched a 2012 booking photo for McGrew, which was included in the filing. Officials did not say where the booking photo was taken or what led to McGrew’s arrest at the time.
In addition to the physical violence and assault charges, McGrew faces counts of obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He could receive up to eight years in prison if convicted of assault.