Here are some significant developments:
Covax gets massive funding bump after Japan, Spain pledges
The Covax program to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines globally raised nearly $2.4 billion in fresh funding after a virtual conference on Wednesday — a sum that will allow it to deliver 1.8 billion fully subsidized doses to developing economies by early 2022.
The donations, pledged by roughly 40 private donors and countries, filled what had been a $1.7 billion funding gap. The sums ranged from a $2,500 contribution from Mauritius to $50 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, $61 million from Spain and $800 million from Japan, Reuters reported.
Tokyo co-hosted the conference with Gavi, which helps lead Covax.
“We have taken a big step toward ‘one world protected’,” said José Manuel Barroso, chairman of Gavi.
Japan’s inoculation program is gradually ramping up and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Tokyo was aiming to donate 30 million doses of Japanese-made vaccines “in the right time,” according to the Nikkei newspaper.
The United States, which has already committed $4 billion over two years for the program, did not make any new announcements at the conference, which was attended by Vice President Harris.
Covax, which has raised over $9.5 billion, has shipped more than 77 million doses thus far. The program has been delayed by the recent spike of covid-19 infections in India, where its largest supplier is based.
The Serum Institute of India has not made deliveries in about three months as New Delhi froze large-scale exports of coronavirus vaccines to use them domestically. Gavi recently said it was in talks with Sinovac on acquiring the Chinese-developed vaccine, which was recently approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use, for Covax.
As of Wednesday, nearly 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered globally — the vast majority in wealthier nations.
The pandemic laid bare the internalized fatphobia I’ve struggled with throughout my life
I shudder when I think about the Fuscos. Last year in March, seven members of the overweight New Jersey family contracted the coronavirus, and four of them died. Facebook commenters zeroed in on the photograph, cruelly pointing out their heft and blaming it for their demise.
In January 2020, two months before we all entered lockdown, I decided to lose weight. These appearance-based fears are a major part of my fatphobia. I never really considered it in terms of my health. My doctor visits made sure to point out that I may be okay now, but eventually, I wouldn’t be. It made me feel like a ticking time bomb.
Then the pandemic hit, and it ushered in a new type of anxiety. That ticking bomb got louder, and my sense of time felt both finite and endless.
Analysis: Actually, getting the vaccine *is* a partisan act, even if it shouldn’t be
President Biden on Wednesday renewed his calls for Americans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. In doing so, he directly addressed a key divide on willingness to get vaccinated: partisanship. While 9 in 10 Democrats in polling conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they have gotten a shot or will as soon as possible, only half of Republicans said the same. Three percent of Democrats said they would definitely not get a vaccine; more than a quarter of Republicans said the same.
“We were elected to be president and vice president for all Americans, and I don’t want to see the country, that is already too divided, become divided in a new way: between places where people live free from fear of covid and places where, when the fall arrives, death and severe illnesses return,” Biden said during a speech in Washington.
“Getting the vaccine is not a partisan act,” he added.