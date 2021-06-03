President Biden on Wednesday renewed his calls for Americans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. In doing so, he directly addressed a key divide on willingness to get vaccinated: partisanship. While 9 in 10 Democrats in polling conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they have gotten a shot or will as soon as possible, only half of Republicans said the same. Three percent of Democrats said they would definitely not get a vaccine; more than a quarter of Republicans said the same.