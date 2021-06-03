Tokyo co-hosted the conference with Gavi, which helps lead Covax. The program, which has raised over $9.5 billion, has shipped more than 77 million doses thus far — a fraction of its stated goal.
Here are some significant developments:
The video games that got us through the pandemic
It has been 469 days since covid-19 cut us off from our colleagues. We’ve now logged more than 11,256 hours at home, but we’ve been far from idle. The past year-plus bathed the nation in stress and suffering, a number of us enduring it alone. And as we’ve self-isolated in our homes, separated by walls and miles from colleagues, friends and family, the distance strained the bonds that unite us and the calm that keeps us sane.
For a number of us, video games provided a refuge, proxy worlds to inhabit while ours was unsuitable for life as we knew it. Instead of grabbing beers at a bar, friends paired up in multiplayer lobbies. They donned headsets and delivered life updates in disembodied voices. Vacations were scrapped and replaced with byte-sized getaways to war-torn battlefields and post-apocalyptic hellscapes that somehow instilled serenity.
Thousands of Olympic volunteers quit as top Japanese doctor warns of ‘not normal’ games
The beleaguered Tokyo 2020 Games took another blow this week after it emerged that roughly 10,000 volunteers had quit and a top medical adviser to the government expressed worries about the event going ahead.
Tokyo’s failure to control an ongoing spike in covid infections was a factor behind the mass resignations, Japanese organizing committee chief Toshiro Muto said. But he insisted that the loss of more than 10 percent of the 80,000 volunteers who had signed up was not “particularly problematic,” given the smaller nature of the event, which will not have foreign spectators, the Japan Times reported.
Tokyo last week extended a state of emergency that covers much of the country’s population until just a month before the opening ceremony on July 23. The capital’s local government recently canceled a plan to hold public viewings of the already delayed Games in a large park.
About 8 percent of the Japanese population had received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Tuesday.
Sexist comments made by a former organizing committee president, who complained that women allegedly talked too much, also played a role in volunteers leaving, the Kyodo News Agency said.
Both Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and the International Olympic Committee, which has sizable TV deals at stake, have insisted that a “safe and secure” Games can be held.
But Shigeru Omi, a top infectious-disease expert who advises the government, also told a parliamentary committee Wednesday that holding the Games during a pandemic was “not normal.”
“If they were to be held during a pandemic, it is the organizers’ responsibility to scale them down as much as possible and strengthen the management system,” he said.
Covax gets massive funding bump after Japan, Spain pledges
The Covax program to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines globally raised nearly $2.4 billion in fresh funding after a virtual conference on Wednesday — a sum that will allow it to deliver 1.8 billion fully subsidized doses to developing economies by early 2022.
The donations, pledged by roughly 40 private donors and countries, filled what had been a $1.7 billion funding gap. The sums ranged from a $2,500 contribution from Mauritius to $50 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, $61 million from Spain and $800 million from Japan, Reuters reported.
Tokyo co-hosted the conference with Gavi, which helps lead Covax.
“We have taken a big step toward ‘one world protected’,” said José Manuel Barroso, chairman of Gavi.
Japan’s inoculation program is gradually ramping up and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that Tokyo was aiming to donate 30 million doses of Japanese-made vaccines “in the right time,” according to the Nikkei newspaper.
The United States, which has already committed $4 billion over two years for the program, did not make any new announcements at the conference, which was attended by Vice President Harris.
Covax, which has raised over $9.5 billion, has shipped more than 77 million doses thus far. The program has been delayed by the recent spike of covid-19 infections in India, where its largest supplier is based.
The Serum Institute of India has not made deliveries in about three months as New Delhi froze large-scale exports of coronavirus vaccines to use them domestically. Gavi recently said it was in talks with Sinovac on acquiring the Chinese-developed vaccine, which was recently approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use, for Covax.
As of Wednesday, nearly 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered globally — the vast majority in wealthier nations.
The pandemic laid bare the internalized fatphobia I’ve struggled with throughout my life
I shudder when I think about the Fuscos. Last year in March, seven members of the overweight New Jersey family contracted the coronavirus, and four of them died. Facebook commenters zeroed in on the photograph, cruelly pointing out their heft and blaming it for their demise.
In January 2020, two months before we all entered lockdown, I decided to lose weight. These appearance-based fears are a major part of my fatphobia. I never really considered it in terms of my health. My doctor visits made sure to point out that I may be okay now, but eventually, I wouldn’t be. It made me feel like a ticking time bomb.
Then the pandemic hit, and it ushered in a new type of anxiety. That ticking bomb got louder, and my sense of time felt both finite and endless.
Analysis: Actually, getting the vaccine *is* a partisan act, even if it shouldn’t be
President Biden on Wednesday renewed his calls for Americans to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. In doing so, he directly addressed a key divide on willingness to get vaccinated: partisanship. While 9 in 10 Democrats in polling conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they have gotten a shot or will as soon as possible, only half of Republicans said the same. Three percent of Democrats said they would definitely not get a vaccine; more than a quarter of Republicans said the same.
“We were elected to be president and vice president for all Americans, and I don’t want to see the country, that is already too divided, become divided in a new way: between places where people live free from fear of covid and places where, when the fall arrives, death and severe illnesses return,” Biden said during a speech in Washington.
“Getting the vaccine is not a partisan act,” he added.