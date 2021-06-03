The four-block area that was home to Floyd’s final moments transformed into something of an “autonomous zone” to where people traveled from near and far to mourn his death and protest police brutality in the city and country. George Floyd Square became covered with memorials for the Black man and the likes of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, who died in incidents that contributed to the nation’s racial reckoning. It was also the site of celebration when Chauvin was found guilty in April, bringing a rare conviction of a police officer for murder and a sense of relief for a community skeptical of the trial’s outcome.