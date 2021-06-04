As the rioters swelled into the hundreds, Southard took up a leading role at the front of the mob. A police sergeant identified her to the FBI as one of two main “agitators” in the group. Video captured by John Earle Sullivan — who posted online as Jayden X and has since been charged in the riot — appears to show Southard yelling obscenities, gesturing angrily at police, and urging rioters to push past the officers.