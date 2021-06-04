“Tell Pelosi we’re coming for that b----,” video shows her screaming at officers, according to court documents. “There’s a hundred thousand of us, what’s it going to be?”
Southard later used a flagpole to shove a sergeant backward until he slammed his head into a statue, the FBI said, all while agitating the crowd behind her to “push in here” as they sought to disrupt Congress as it certified President Biden’s victory.
Southard, a 52-year-old who the Tampa Bay Times reported works as a private music instructor in Florida, was charged this week with numerous counts connected to the deadly insurrection, including assaulting a federal employee. Her attorney did not immediately return a message from The Washington Post early on Friday.
As with many of the hundreds now charged with participating in the attack on the Capitol, Southard’s own social media posts documenting her participation in the riots were key to the federal charges, the FBI said in court documents.
The California native grew up loving opera, the Times reported, but her dreams of pursuing a musical career were put on hold as she raised a family. By her mid-40s, she was living in Tampa, teaching and occasionally performing in community theater productions.
But her hopes of stardom were unexpectedly resurrected in 2012, when she traveled to Sicily for the Ibla Grand Prize Bellini International Vocal Competition, which brings contestants from around the globe to perform for a panel of judges. Southard took home the top prize that year, the Times reported, winning a showcase performance at Carnegie Hall.
“She has a magnificent voice that is capable of doing many things,” Joseph Tomaselli, her vocal coach, told the Times at the time.
In the years since her Carnegie showcase, though, Southard became more known for strident political activism than singing. An FBI task force officer assigned to the agency’s Tampa office said in court documents that Southard was familiar to the agency due to her “protesting activities” in Florida.
In early January, she traveled to Washington with several others from the Tampa area after raising money online for the trip, the Times reported. Southard posted on social media about her trip, the FBI said, writing “Going to DC tomorrow … Patriot’s vs Traitors.” Her group stayed in Williamsburg before heading to the Capitol early on Jan. 6, the FBI said.
In one video that appears to feature Southard before the riots, she posed with the Capitol looming behind her. “Standing in front of the Capitol building, ready to take it as soon as we get enough people up here,” she said. “It’s going to be fun.”
Once inside, the FBI said, Southard joined a mob pushing through a hallway connecting the Capitol’s Statuary Hall with the House of Representatives. There, they met a small group of police sent to “hold or delay the rioters,” the FBI said.
As the rioters swelled into the hundreds, Southard took up a leading role at the front of the mob. A police sergeant identified her to the FBI as one of two main “agitators” in the group. Video captured by John Earle Sullivan — who posted online as Jayden X and has since been charged in the riot — appears to show Southard yelling obscenities, gesturing angrily at police, and urging rioters to push past the officers.
“You ready, you ready?” she allegedly asked an officer blocking the way, later adding, “Last friend, last bullet. What’s it going to be?”
At some point, according to the video and the FBI, she picked up a flagpole and held it against the chest of a sergeant in the hallway. When one man in the crowd pleaded for peace, she appeared to respond in the video, “Bulls---! They’re going to feel us!”
As the crowd surged, Southard allegedly used the pole to shove the sergeant backward through a set of doors leading into the House until he slammed into a marble statue of Lafayette, smacking his head on the base. The sergeant “felt like he was being trampled during the ordeal,” the FBI said.
In Sullivan’s extended video, Southard disappears from view as the rioters bottleneck in one hallway and then attempt to break through windows in another. Moments later, Sullivan filmed as an officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran.
In addition to the video evidence, Southard’s cellphone also placed her inside the Capitol during the insurrection, the FBI said.
Southard appeared in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on Wednesday, according to court records, and was released after posting a $50,000 bond.