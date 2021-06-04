Meanwhile, Tokyo will also send 1.24 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to Taipei as soon as Friday, the Kyodo News Agency reported, citing unnamed government sources. Senior Japanese officials had previously indicated that they were working to support Taiwan, with whom Japan has close unofficial ties.
Taiwan, which had effectively eliminated the virus at the turn of the year, has seen an exponential spike in cases in recent weeks.
Here are some significant developments:
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker
Britain tightens travel restrictions as fears of contagious variant rise
The United Kingdom on Thursday dropped Portugal from its “green list” of countries where Britons could travel without having to quarantine on return, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to tread cautiously on reopening the country’s borders.
The 11-territory list now consists almost exclusively of countries — including Australia, New Zealand and Singapore — that have closed their borders to most international travelers.
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps characterized the stricter border controls as a decision driven by an abundance of caution, adding that the coronavirus test positivity rate in Portugal had risen sharply, the BBC reported.
There are also concerns about the increase in infections in Britain from the B.1617.2 variant, which the World Health Organization now calls “Delta.” Government data show the strain, which scientists believe is particularly dangerous, now makes up about 75 percent of new cases in Britain.
London’s measures were criticized by the beleaguered travel sectors in Britain and Portugal, which had been hoping for a busy summer after a year of minimal business.
Major airlines had added flights between Portugal and Britain in expectation that Britons who had been confined to a rainy island for over a year would take to the sun-drenched Iberian country, which recently hosted a major soccer competition final between two English clubs.
Flight and hotel cancellations are expected now that Britons have to quarantine for 10 days when coming back from Portugal. The move would hit the hospitality sector like a “bucket of cold water,” the head of the hotels association in the tourist-friendly Algarve region, Eliderico Viegas, told Reuters.
Lawmakers in Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party, which includes members who had been loudly pushing for a swift loosening of social-distancing measures, also expressed their disappointment.
Analysis: Pandemics have long created labor shortages. Here’s why.
The receding pandemic seems to have left a labor crisis in its wake. April jobs numbers were weaker than expected. Record high percentages of small-business owners report that they can’t fill job openings. Social media has lit up with pictures of signs posted on the doors of closed shops, declaring that there’s no one there to work.
Congressional Republicans and some state governments blame the federal government’s most recent stimulus package, claiming that its direct payments and expanded unemployment insurance provide a “perverse incentive” that keeps workers at home.
But the reality is more complicated. National employment data still show more job-seekers than job openings, and economists have found little evidence for stimulus spending’s adverse effects on employment.
Here’s how close America is to free beer
For Anheuser-Busch, the announcement was a marketing masterstroke. Should the United States reach President Biden’s goal of 70 percent of adults having received a dose of a coronavirus vaccine by July 4, the beers would be on them.
Sort of. Given the cost of providing $5 gift cards to buy a drink for every vaccinated American at that point — a giveaway that would total about $1.3 billion — the beverage supplier will instead give the cards to the first 200,000 to sign up. And it won’t specifically be connected to July 4. Instead, the drawing will begin seven days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces the 70 percent mark has been reached, whenever that might occur.
That fine print out of the way, let me lay my cards on the table. I am supportive of beer generally and free beer in particular. I also think that incentives like these are generally effective at encouraging vaccine uptake.