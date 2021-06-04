In mid-May, college students at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa., watched terrified from inside their on-campus house as former members of a now-banned fraternity shouted at them, urinated on the porch and swung a metal bar at the home’s pride flag. Two weeks ago, a 13-year-old student was slammed to the ground at a South Florida middle school, as other students shouted homophobic slurs. And over Memorial Day weekend, boaters in Washington state allegedly circled and jeered at another boat that was adorned with pride flags, creating a dangerous wake.