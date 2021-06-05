Manatees won’t tolerate water that’s lower than 68 degrees, so once they arrive, they tend to stay until the ocean warms again — even if food is in short supply. In previous years, the region was blanketed in tens of thousands of acres of sea grass, making it an ideal place to spend the winter, said Rose, of the Save the Manatee Club. Vast tracts of that vegetation have disappeared since 2011, when protracted algal blooms began to smother the estuary, according to state water regulators.