The video of Nearman discussing “Operation Hall Pass” was posted to YouTube by a user with the handle “The Black Conservative Preacher.” It shows Nearman referring to an upcoming Monday special session, seemingly the one on Dec. 21. The lawmaker says in the more than hour-long video that he is at offices of the Freedom Foundation, a national group with a presence in Oregon that says it seeks to “reverse the stranglehold government unions have on our state and local policymaking.”