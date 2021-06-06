The 18-year-old kept the flag on.
Later, he went to collect his actual certificate — schools typically present empty diploma books for the ceremony and distribute the personalized diplomas separately — but returned empty-handed. The school district later issued a statement saying his diploma was withheld because he had violated the ceremony’s dress code.
“When I saw him walk with our country’s flag on his shoulders, I felt immensely proud and thought, ‘This boy was born here and he is not ashamed of his roots, of where his parents come from. He is proud of it,’ ” Lopez said in Spanish as she spoke to The Washington Post on Sunday.
“When he told me they refused to give him [the diploma], I felt rage and shame at the same time,” she said.
The incident sparked an uproar, with about 30 people gathering at the school on Friday waving Mexican flags and chanting, “Free Ever’s diploma!” Even former secretary of housing and urban development Julián Castro weighed in via Twitter, admonishing the school.
“This is a bad overreaction to a display of pride. He earned his diploma,” Castro wrote.
Adolfo Hurtado, who caught the incident on video, said he didn’t understand why his cousin couldn’t have been privately reprimanded rather than halted mid-ceremony.
“All his peers in the crowd were clapping and some teachers were clapping,” he said. “If wearing this flag was so disruptive, who did it cause a disruption to? Because no one in the crowd seemed to care.”
Tension over the incident seems to have escalated in the past couple of days. Asheboro police said Sunday that there have been 10 email threats to the school district and the school’s principal, Penny Crooks. One email stated, “I’m gonna shoot up this school if you don’t give that young man his diploma,” WFMY-Greensboro reported. Neither the family nor Martinez’s student supporters condoned the threats, Hurtado said.
The school and Martinez’s family are deadlocked over the issue of what happens when a student’s expression of their identity clashes with the school’s standards of propriety. Such standards, particularly dress codes, have been increasingly scrutinized for how they can unfairly discriminate against girls, gender-nonconforming students and students of color.
In 2019, an Oklahoma high school barred Tvli Birdshead, an Indigenous student, from wearing Native regalia at graduation. Last year, a Texas high school suspended a Black teenager of Trinidadian descent and threatened to bar him from senior prom and graduation unless he cut his dreadlocks (a court later ruled that the school district’s policy was discriminatory). Just days before Martinez’s graduation, a Louisiana student was blocked from walking in his graduation for wearing the wrong shoes and permitted only after a teacher loaned the boy the shoes off his feet — two sizes too large.
In an email Sunday, Crooks deferred questions about the incident to Leigh Anna Marbert, a spokeswoman for the district. Marbert said that as of Friday, the diploma has been ready for Martinez to pick up at the school. She did not address what had changed in a day.
“We strongly support our students’ expressions of their heritage in the appropriate time and place,” the Asheboro City Schools district wrote in a statement Friday. “Our graduation dress code is clearly shared with students ahead of time, and the wearing of a flag of any kind is a violation of the dress code.”
The district said it has previously allowed students to decorate their mortarboards, noting that a student at Thursday’s ceremony had the Mexican flag on her cap, which was permitted. Nearly half of Asheboro’s students identify as Latino.
“This incident is not about the Mexican flag,” the district wrote.
Martinez’s mother rejected the school’s explanation and said no rules or specific guidelines were given.
“We feel it was an act of racism and of humiliation not only towards our family but to the entire Latino community here,” she told The Post.
After Martinez’s diploma was withheld at graduation, Lopez said she was notified early Sunday that the family has until Tuesday to pick it up or it will be mailed to them. Lopez, however, is asking for Crooks to deliver Martinez’s diploma publicly during an event scheduled for Monday with Siembra N.C., a grass-roots group that advocates for Latino residents in North Carolina. The gesture, she said, is a way to make amends.
Kelly Morales, executive director of Siembra N.C., said they are optimistic about finding a way forward.
“We know many of the educators and administrators in Asheboro City Schools, including the principal, have a history of supporting Latino students, and we’re hopeful they will come to an agreement with students like Ever about how they can recognize their racial and ethnic heritage at future graduation ceremonies,” Morales said in a statement Sunday.
Both Lopez and her husband are originally from Zacatecas in central Mexico and left decades ago with the hope of a chance at a better life in the United States. They met in the United States and started a family in North Carolina. Martinez is the first person in their immediate family to graduate from an American high school.
“We are so grateful to this country for all the opportunities it has given us, but the moment was just such a disappointment,” Lopez said.
Despite the tensions, she remains optimistic.
“We have faith that everything will be resolved in a positive way,” she said. “That is really what we hope for.”
