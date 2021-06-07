The letter recommended dose sharing, licensing agreements and patent waivers to stimulate coronavirus vaccine production around the world in an effort to inoculate everyone and prevent the rise of virulent variants. While Britain and the United States have given at least one dose to 60 to 70 percent of their adult populations, only 2 percent of those in Africa have been immunized.
Here are some significant developments:
With vaccines comes the question of when to return to church
Now that more people are vaccinated, many are reexamining their routines, pondering whether they want and are ready to go back to their favorite pre-pandemic coffee shop, exercise class or concert hall. Amid this investigation of needs is a weighty one: What about worship services?
Faith leaders have been anxious about this moment since the pandemic broke out a year ago, and the possibility that Americans, in their secularizing, convenience-oriented country, would spend a year away from houses of worship and decide it suited them just fine. All year, clergy have been waiting to see if slews of people will decide to become virtual-only members, flit between multiple virtual services, or just quit congregational life altogether.
The call to return has concrete heft in the Catholic Church, whose canon law says Sunday Mass “must be observed in the universal Church as the primordial holy day of obligation.”
India shifts immunization strategy to offer free vaccines to adults
NEW DELHI — In his first nationwide address in weeks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended his government’s actions during the country’s recent devastating coronavirus surge and announced a major shift in vaccination policy: All adults can get inoculated without charge.
The announcement reversed a previous decision by Modi’s government to shift some of the burden of procuring vaccine doses to state authorities. Experts said that policy appeared to be without parallel worldwide and contributed to vaccine shortages nationwide for certain age groups.
In the next two weeks, Modi said, the federal government will take charge of buying the portion of vaccine supplies it had delegated to states, centralizing procurement for 75 percent of the nation’s stock. The remaining 25 percent is being sold to the private sector.
State governments and private hospitals previously could charge people ages 18 through 44 for vaccinations, a policy that the country’s top court criticized as “arbitrary and irrational.” With about 3 percent of India’s population fully vaccinated, the court directed the government to review its approach.
Modi’s critics and supporters alike have expressed anger about what they view as his mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis. India’s health-care system was recently overwhelmed by a furious wave of infections, causing hospitals to run out of beds, oxygen and crematoriums. New cases are declining, but remain more than 100,000 per day.
California’s Salinas Valley went from covid-19 hot spot to model for safety
The coronavirus raged last summer among farmworkers in California’s Salinas Valley, who were three times more likely to be infected than other workers, according to the Monterey County dashboard tracker.
Deemed essential, farmworkers planted, harvested and packed produce beside co-workers, often relying on employers for crowded transportation and accommodation in camp-style housing. In many cases, protective gear, including masks, were in short supply. Testing didn’t begin until many migratory workers had moved on to harvests elsewhere.
A year later, much has changed.
D’Arrigo California, a longtime Salinas Valley company that grows 35,000 acres of mostly vegetables, was approved as the first mass vaccination site for farmworkers in Monterey County this spring. D’Arrigo partnered with the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California and Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas, a community-based health-care provider, and received a supply of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses directly from the federal government.
U.S. expats demanding vaccines in countries where they are in short supply
The United States is one of the small number of countries where coronavirus vaccinations are widely available. But one group of Americans feels left behind: expatriates.
“We pay taxes, we vote. Why shouldn’t we have a vaccine?” asked Loran Davidson, an American living in Thailand.
So far, the request has been denied. “We have not historically provided private health care for Americans living overseas, so that remains our policy,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters last month.
Davidson, 76, and her husband moved from New York to Thailand in 2006 after they retired. They live in Pattaya, about 60 miles southeast of Bangkok.
An estimated 9 million Americans live outside the United States, according to State Department figures. Unlike expatriates from most other countries, they are required to pay U.S. taxes. In recent weeks, a growing chorus has argued that they should therefore be entitled to receive U.S.-approved coronavirus vaccines.
Tourists flood back into Rome — even some Americans
ROME — He’d arrived hours earlier on a packed, coronavirus-tested flight from Atlanta to Rome, and now Levi Jackson, 24, was in the middle of a city springing back to life. The gleaming Trevi Fountain had crowds spilling down its amphitheater-like steps. The city’s best restaurants, as well as some of its worst, were fully occupied. Block by block from where Jackson stood, a revived army of selfie-stick sellers and caricature artists were hustling and coaxing, dusting off bits of English and German and French.
In the 64 weeks since Italy went hurtling into its initial coronavirus lockdown, its capital and most-visited city has had moments of subdued, locals-only charm and plenty of stretches of dire stillness. But over a matter of days — in a jarring transformation for Rome’s residents — the city is beginning to approximate its pre-pandemic self: bustling, doors wide open.
Russia’s business expo aimed at post-pandemic normal. Not everyone saw it that way.
ST. PETERSBURG — A negative coronavirus test got you in the door and most wore masks inside. Yet the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was Russia’s attempt to show a return to a post-pandemic “normal.”
The work-from-home wear stayed home and attendees’ business attire was on display. Packed evening parties — remember those from the before times? — were back, too.
The event, attended by Russia’s elite and held in President Vladimir Putin’s hometown, was billed by Putin and others as the first in-person international event of this scale since the pandemic changed the world. A total of 13,000 people attended, according to the organizers.
It was also an attempt to project Russia’s strength as a first summit between Putin and President Biden is less than two weeks away.
The pandemic wreaked havoc on Hawaii’s hospitality industry. Here’s how to still have a great meal there.
Hawaii has been one of the most popular travel destinations for Americans throughout the pandemic, but no one was expecting the return of tourism to hit quite like it has in 2021.
The effects of the rapid rebound are felt all throughout the tropical state. Sheldon Simeon, chef and owner of Tin Roof, says the pandemic forced some farmers to go out of business and fishermen sold their boats. Then “as soon as tourism came back, we didn’t have a chance to be able to ramp up and be ready for it.”
Tourists and locals are encountering long lines and limited options, struggling to find restaurant reservations, as many places didn’t reopen or are operating at limited capacity.
But, of course, you can still eat incredibly well during a visit to Hawaii. Here are tips from locals on how to support the local economy and find great food during this unique time.
Uganda enters six-week lockdown as virus surges
Uganda on Monday entered a strict six-week lockdown that would see churches, markets and schools close and a ban on domestic travel as the nation in East Africa battled a surge in new coronavirus cases.
President Yoweri Museveni announced the restrictions Sunday, saying in a televised address that the fresh outbreak was “diffuse and sustained,” Reuters reported.
The government was concerned that the surge would “exhaust the available bed space and oxygen supply in hospitals unless we constitute urgent public health measures,” Reuters quoted Museveni as saying.
“In this wave, the intensity of severe and critically ill covid-19 patients and death is higher than what we experienced in the first wave of the pandemic,” he said.
The World Health Organization said last week that a rise in infections across Africa has threatened to overwhelm the continent’s health-care facilities, which for the most part lack the equipment, staff and intensive care beds necessary to handle a surge in severely ill covid-19 patients.
Vaccine shipments to many African nations have nearly ground to a halt, the agency said.
In Uganda over the past week, new coronavirus cases have jumped by 137 percent, according to the WHO.
In total, the country has reported more than 52,000 cases and 383 deaths since the pandemic began.
Rent relief hasn’t arrived and the end of the eviction moratorium is looming, so these renters took action
This all still felt new, so he was nervous. Would enough people show up? Did they have enough signs? Henry Granville Widener ran his eyes over the hand-scrawled messages on a half-dozen squares of colorful cardboard spread out on the asphalt. “FOOD NOT RENT.” “STOP EVICTION.” “WE MATTER.”
Like an estimated 1 in 8 renters in the United States, the working class residents there had fallen behind on rent in the economic slump created by the coronavirus pandemic. But two months after the American Rescue Plan released $21.6 billion in emergency rent relief to local jurisdictions, the money had yet to make it to LaSalle Park’s residents. Having turned in their applications for aid months ago, they felt their fear and anxiety grow as the end of the national moratorium on evictions — June 30 — inched closer. They decided to do something.
Thailand launches mass vaccination drive with locally made AstraZeneca doses despite shortage
Thailand launched its long-awaited mass vaccination drive Monday amid a soaring coronavirus outbreak that has roiled the Southeast Asian nation in recent months.
The campaign to inoculate the wider population rests largely on a locally made version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, produced by Siam Bioscience, a pharmaceutical company owned by the king.
But even as the rollout began, supply shortages were already hampering the operation. The Associated Press reported that hospitals around the country had “been posting notices for several days that some scheduled appointments would be delayed.”
The cancellations have raised concerns among residents about Siam Bioscience’s ability to produce enough doses to immunize the population of some 70 million. The company has no previous experience manufacturing vaccines.
So far, about 4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. On Monday, the elderly and those with underlying conditions were eligible for vaccination.
Thai health officials blamed provincial hospitals for the delays, saying that administrators had previously overbooked appointments, local media reported.
Thailand last year managed to eliminate local transmission of the virus. But in recent months, cases driven by new more contagious variants have skyrocketed. The country now has more than 179,000 confirmed infections and over 1,200 deaths.
A portrait artist tries to capture the remarkable spirit of nurses on the front lines of the pandemic
One day in March 2020 I started coughing, and thus began my months-long battle with covid-19. I live in Bushwick, Brooklyn, across the street from Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where the first patient to die of covid in New York had been treated. By the end of March there was a constant hum on my block caused by the generators of three large, white refrigerator trucks, all serving as temporary storage for covid victims.
Around this time, my upstairs neighbor made a large banner that read “Thank You Wyckoff Hospital Staff!” and hung it on the side of our apartment building facing the hospital. That gesture left me deeply inspired.
I’ve been an artist for more than 30 years, and I primarily paint people in a manner best described as “realism.” I decided that if I painted portraits of front-line workers, I would at least be doing my own small part to pay tribute to them.
Cities reopen with caution as India’s devastating surge appears to recede
NEW DELHI — Markets in Delhi and Mumbai reopened Monday as states in India begin phasing out lockdown restrictions in place since India’s fierce second wave made it the global hotbed of the pandemic. India recorded more than 100,000 daily cases Monday, a sharp drop from record highs of over 400,000 in previous months.
In Delhi, shops will open on an odd-even basis with restricted timings. Private offices with 50 percent staff are allowed. Delhi Metro resumed service with half capacity.
In a tweet about resumption of economic activity, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cautioned citizens against “laxity,” advising them to “take all precautions.”
Restaurants in Mumbai can operate till 4 p.m. on weekdays at 50 percent capacity. While buses are allowed to run at full capacity, local trains will remain reserved for essential workers only.
Large states such as Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also eased some restrictions on shops and markets. The southern state of Karnataka, which extended the lockdown by another week, said it would open up once the positivity rate falls under 5 percent.
Last year in March, India’s strict lockdown ground the economy to a halt, impoverishing millions of households. At the beginning of 2021, the economy that showed signs of recovery was plunged into uncertainty as states restored individual lockdowns. Economists say the impact of the second wave is “likely to be more serious” as people had not recovered from the first wave’s impact.
China says it has exported nearly one-third of the coronavirus vaccines it has produced
Chinese health regulators said Sunday that nearly one in three of its coronavirus vaccine doses have been sold or donated overseas.
China’s National Health Commission said that as of June 5, the country has exported 350 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, while 763 million doses have been administered domestically, in a Sunday broadcast on Chinese state television.
NHC Deputy Director Zeng Yixin said in the broadcast that China’s production capacity has increased “faster than expected.”
China’s coronavirus vaccine exports have been closely watched, due to the prospect that Beijing is strengthening its geopolitical standing through “vaccine diplomacy.” While the United States focused on vaccinating its domestic population first, China started early in exporting significant numbers of its vaccines to developing nations.
In recent months, China has accelerated its domestic vaccination drive, amid concerns from health experts that the country could fall behind Western nations in opening up to international travel.
China on Friday authorized emergency use of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine in children as young as 3, according to state media reports.
The Biden administration, meanwhile, has sought to catch up with China in donating vaccines abroad. It announced Thursday that the United States will donate 80 million doses to neighboring countries and developing nations around the world.
Wealthy G-7 nations should pay to vaccinate lower-income nations, former world leaders say
It’s going to cost $66 billion to vaccinate lower-income countries and the exclusive club of top economies should pay the lion’s share of it, concluded a letter signed by more than 200 prominent figures, including 100 former government leaders.
The letter is directed at the leaders of the Group of Seven nations, the world’s top economies, ahead of their in-person summit in Britain on Friday. The signatories, who include former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, declared that “no one anywhere is safe from COVID 19 until everyone is safe everywhere.”
The letter comes amid an increasing focus on the deep disparities in vaccine rollouts around the world. A number of wealthier countries — particularly the United States, Britain and Israel, among others — have vaccinated substantial proportions of their populations. Meanwhile, in most developing countries, the virus is raging unchecked. Only 2 percent of the population of sub-Saharan Africa has received doses.
In a statement Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson indicated that distributing coronavirus vaccines around the globe would be a major agenda item for the G-7 meeting.
“Vaccinating the world by the end of next year would be the single greatest feat in medical history,” he said.
He did not, however, say how Britain would contribute to this effort. In the past, the country had said it would donate surplus vaccines, but the latest government statements indicate that there are currently no excess doses to give away.
The letter recommended dose sharing, licensing agreements and patent waivers to stimulate coronavirus vaccine production around the world in an effort to inoculate everyone and prevent the rise of virulent variants. It described such efforts not as an act of charity but “in every country’s strategic interest.”
“It is self-protection to stop the disease spreading, mutating and returning to threaten all of us,” Brown told the Guardian newspaper.