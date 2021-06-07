Like an estimated 1 in 8 renters in the United States, the working class residents there had fallen behind on rent in the economic slump created by the coronavirus pandemic. But two months after the American Rescue Plan released $21.6 billion in emergency rent relief to local jurisdictions, the money had yet to make it to LaSalle Park’s residents. Having turned in their applications for aid months ago, they felt their fear and anxiety grow as the end of the national moratorium on evictions — June 30 — inched closer. They decided to do something.